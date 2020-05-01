Geospatial Analytics Market Research Report 2020-2025 | Analysis & Forecast | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘GlobalGeospatial Analytics Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global geospatial analytics market size reached a value of approximately USD 59,280 billion in 2019. The market is likely to increase at a CAGR of 14% in the forecast period 2020-2025.

Get a Free Sample Report – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=404

The global geospatial analytics market is significantly being driven by the rising technological advancements. The Asia Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth in the forecast period of 2020-2025. The Government of China is investing in the development of a space-borne airborne observation network that improves national, regional, and global potential in emergencies and improves human health, protection, and well-being. The first detailed spatial survey was conducted by the Chinese government in 2018. The geographical analysis will report on the overall situation of the country and details on land, soil, water and agriculture, which are a guide for the policy-making process. Such government initiatives are driving the growth of the geospatial analytics market in the region.

The market is divided into software and service on the basis of component. In 2019, the software segment dominated the market due to the growing adoption of software solutions by businesses for localized, informed decision-making business intelligence (BI). The use of analytical tools for environmental monitoring, forest management, and traffic control has increased significantly. In addition, the production of GIS4-dimensional applications provides good grounds for the growth of the software industry.

Read full report summary with Table of Contents– https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/geospatial-analytics-market

In October 2018, Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOGL), one of the key players in the industry, revealed the alpha release of its new geospatial tools for BigQuery. The featured collection, officially referred to as the BigQuery Geographic Information System (GIS), incorporates the GEOGRAPHY data sort, new geographically functionality in standard SQL (BigQuery SQL dialect), and a BigQuery GeoViz visualization tool.

Market Breakup by Component:

Software Service

Market Breakup by Type:

Surface & Field Analytics Network & Location Analytics Geovisualization Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Surveying Medicine & Public Safety Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Climate Change Adaptation Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Findings of the Report:

The global geospatial analytics market is being driven by the rising use of GPS devices. The rapid technological advancements in the GIS technology field are boosting the market growth further. The increased demand from the application sector in propelling the market growth further. The rising smart city investments in providing an impetus to the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global geospatial analytics market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the components, types, applications, and regional markets of geospatial analytics. It assesses the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

ESRI MDA Corporation (Maxar Technologies Ltd.) (NYSE: MAXR) Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) Harris Corporation (NYSE: LHX) Hexagon AB (OTCMKTS: HXGBY) Bentley Systems, Incorporated GE Grid Solution (General Electric Company) Critigen LLC Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/baby-wipes-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/textile-dyes-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com