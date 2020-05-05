GCC Dairy Market Research Report by ExpertMarketResearch.com

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘GCC Dairy Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, almost 750 million litres of fresh milk were consumed in 2017 in the GCC. Fresh milk consumption in the region is projected to witness an annual growth of 7.6% between 2020-2025.

The GCC dairy market is being driven by the rising demand for fresh milk, butter, and cheese in the region. The region is dependent on imports to meet the rising dairy demand as it has slow production expansion capabilities and limited natural resources. The expanding population of the region is also leading to increased consumption of dairy and dairy products, leading to greater import demand. Thus, the increasing imports of dairy into the region is contributing to the growth of the global dairy trade. The global dairy trade witnessed a hike of 15.3% in Q1 of 2018 as compared to the previous year, attaining a value of USD 33.9 billion in the period. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is one of the major dairy importers in the GCC and globally. Its imports witnessed an estimated rise of 13.2% in 2017, as compared to the previous year. Saudi Arabia, another major dairy market in the region, is a major importer of cheese, butter, and other dairy products, with the domestic players primarily producing chilled and fresh dairy products like milk and yoghurt. The country accounts for over three-fourths of the dairy production and consumption in the region.

The markets in the GCC is also being driven by the rising health consciousness among the consumers. Major players are developing innovative and premium products in response to consumer demand for mineral-enriched, low-calorie, low-fat and low-sugar dairy products. Al Rawabi, a UAE-based dairy company and a major player in the GCC dairy market, announced its plans to introduce heathier dairy options to meet the rising demand from consumers for more nutrient-rich products. The company introduced vitamin-enriched dairy products to help mitigate the growing vitamin D deficiency in the region. Its ‘Supermilk’ is enriched with vitamin along with other crucial minerals. The company, which caters to the cultural tastes of the region, also introduced vitamin and mineral-enriched laban, Nutreeboost, as a part of their new functional dairy products line. Their fortified product line was introduced as a part of their 2020 goals, which seeks to double their output by 2020 and expand their customer base to span other GCC countries along with some African countries. As a part of their 2020 vision, the company also seeks to reduce its dependency on imports to meet the domestic demand by expanding its production capacity. The increased dairy output by a leading player in the GCC dairy industry, thus, will aid the growth the regional market.

Market Breakup by Product:

Fluid Milk

UHT Milk

Flavoured Milk

Cream

Butter

Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF)

Skimmed Milk Powder

Whole Milk Powder

Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate)

Lactose

Casein

Cheese

Yoghurt

Ice-cream

Probiotic Dairy Products

Fluid milk, UHT milk, flavoured milk, cream, butter, anhydrous milk fat (AMF), skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder, whey protein (powder and concentrate), lactose, casein, cheese, yoghurt, ice-cream, and probiotic dairy products are the major dairy products available in the GCC dairy market.

Market Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Kuwait

Oman

Other GCC Countries

The major regional markets in the GCC are Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, among other GCC countries.

Key Findings of the Report:

The GCC dairy market is being driven by the rising regional population and the increasing disposable incomes.

The market is being aided by the growing health-awareness among the consumers, leading to increased consumption of dairy products like yoghurt and milk.

Local governments are investing in technologies that enable a more efficient handling of fresh milk across the various sections of the production process.

The rising expatriate population is leading to a change in consumption patterns and the increased consumption of processed dairy products.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the GCC dairy market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020- 2025).

The report provides the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020- 2025) markets for the dairy products in the GCC.

It also assesses the regional dairy markets in the GCC for the period (2015-2019) and (2020- 2025).

It looks in-depth into the regional historical (2015-2019) and future (2020- 2025) price trends.

It analyses the trade data in the GCC market for the year 2019, covering the value and volume of the major exporting and importing countries.

Almarai Company, National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC), Al Rawabi Dairy Company, Al Ain Dairy, Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO), Nestlé S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Arla Foods amba, and Lactalis Group are the key players in the GCC dairy market as identified by the Expert Market Research report. The comprehensive report covers their market share, capacity, and latest developments like mergers and acquisitions, plant turnarounds, and capacity expansions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Almarai Company SJSC (TADAWUL: 2280)

National Agriculture Dev Co SJSC (TADAWUL: 6010)

Al Rawabi Dairy Company

Al Ain Dairy

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company SJSC (TADAWUL: 2270)

Nestlé S.A.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited,

Arla Foods amba

Lactalis Group

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

