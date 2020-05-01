Future Analysis and Scope of South Africa IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market 2020 Demand, Trend & Analysis by Top Players Avigilon Corporation, Axis communication AB, D-Link Corporation, Genetec, March Networks,

South Africa IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market

The South Africa IP video surveillance and VSaaS market is at an evolving phase. After the impact of the recession during 2008-2010, the South African video surveillance market was cushioned by the constructions for FIFA World Cup in 2010. The IP video surveillance and VSaaS market gained momentum since then, slowly replacing the analog surveillance systems. The adoption of IP surveillance system has witnessed a surge in recent years. The growing security concerns and shift of consumer demand from traditional surveillance system to network surveillance for better clarity and management/analysis of surveillance data have been catalyzing the market since couple of years.

Lack of awareness amongst the customers is restraining the market growth. Probable customers from the commercial and government sectors are aware of the importance of network surveillance system; however, a widespread awareness is yet to reach the home owners. System integrators play an important role in the adoption of IP surveillance in the country as they are the sole point of contact for customers to avail surveillance solution.

Avigilon Corporation, Axis communication AB, D-Link Corporation, Genetec, March Networks, Milestone Systems, Panasonic Corporation, Mobotix AG, Geovision Inc. and Arecont Vision.

South Africa IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market is segmented into component and end user. Hardware component was the largest revenue generating segment in 2013 and cloud solutions accounted for the lowest revenue. Based on components, the market is further segmented into hardware, software, cloud solutions and services

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the South Africa IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

