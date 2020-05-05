Fungicides Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2025

Global Fungicides Market

By Form (Water-Dispersible Granule, Wettable Powder, Liquid Form), By Mode of Application (Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray), By Crop type (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Other Crop Types), By Region ( North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of World), By Type (Benzimidazoles, Strobilurins, Chloronitriles).

Market Overview:

The Global Fungicides Market was valued at USD 14.52 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 21.91 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.68% from 2017 to 2025.

Fungicides are chemicals that destroy and inhibit growth of fungal spores and fungi. They control and prevent diseases and also increase the crop productivity. Fungicides improve the storage quality of food and other products. Some of them that are easily available in the market are strobilurin, chlorothalonil, mancozeb and others. Asia Pacific region is one of the most important regions of the global fungicides market. Major increase in population has impacted the food security concerns all over the globe.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High chances of pest controls.

1.2 Major change in farming styles.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increase chances of soil toxic wastes.

2.2 No awareness among farmers.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Fungicides Market is segmented on thebasis of Form, Mode of application, crop type, Type and Region.

1. By Form:

1.1 Water-Dispersible Granule

1.2 Wettable Powder

1.3 Liquid Form

1.3.1 Suspension Concentrate

1.3.2 Emulsifiable Concentrate

1.3.3 Soluble Liquid Concentrate

2. By Mode of Application:

2.1 Soil Treatment

2.2 Post-Harvest

2.3 Seed Treatment

2.4 Foliar Spray

3. By Crop type:

3.1 Oilseeds & Pulses

3.2 Fruits & Vegetables

3.3 Cereals & Grains

3.4 Other Crop Types

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World.

5. By Type:

5.1 Benzimidazoles

5.2 Phenylamides

5.3 Strobilurins

5.4 Triazoles

5.5 Chloronitriles

5.6 Dithiocarbamates

5.7 Others

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. The DOW Chemical Company

2. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

3. Syngenta AG

4. ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

5. Nippon Soda Co. Ltd

6. BASF SE

7. E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

8. Bayer Cropscience AG

9. FMC Corporation

10. Nufarm Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Fungicides Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

