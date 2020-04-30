Functional Bars Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends

Global Food and Beverages Industry Outlook

The food and beverage industry in North America is colossal and comprises and number of players in largely fragmented and multi-tiered supply chains. The industry is stringently regulated and players often have to adapt to a landscape that changes quite frequently. The primary demand drivers in North America are witnessing fast-paced evolution, as dietary habits receive emphasis, especially among consumers who scour every label to read the ingredients. Although mergers and acquisitions have been a staple in the food and beverage industry, uncertainties in political climate in Europe and America lead to a slowdown in 2016. As there is more clarity on the U.S. Presidential election and Brexit, the pace of mergers and acquisitions is likely to pick up.

The evolving tastes and preferences of consumers are not lost on manufacturers, as offerings have been broadened to accommodate organic and natural food products. Many established players are focusing in acquiring smaller companies which have the expertise and reputation of being pros in specific organic and natural domains. These smaller companies have deep brad loyalty, and owing to the small scale of production, it is much easier for them to come up with innovative products. These factors, combined with increasing emphasis on organic and natural, are likely to make smaller companies attractive targets for mergers and acquisitions.

List of factors tracked in the Food Ingredients Market Report

In the food ingredients sub-domain, the following factors have been tracked. Food ingredients consumption by different markets Food ingredients produced by key manufactures Allied market growth Utilization of ingredient by volume in food products Key use area (eg. Bakery, beverages, dairy, baby food etc.) Parent market growth and share for allied industry Level of usage Key manufacturers Forms available (Form of ingredients) FOB and CIF pricing Final product- Consumption pattern and preferences Demand for organic, natural and conventional

Research Methodology

XploreMR utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts. To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field. The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any. In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain. Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.

Data Collection

XploreMR collects data from secondary sources including company annual reports, association publications, industry presentations, white papers, and company press releases apart from these we leverage over paid database subscriptions and industry magazines to collect market information and developments in exhaustive manner. After being done with desk research, detailed questionnaire and discussion guide is formulated to initiate primary research with key industry personnel; the discussion aims at collecting key insights, growth perspectives, prevalent market trends and quantitative insights including market size and competition developments. Both of these research approaches help us in arriving at base year numbers and market hypothesis.

Target Audience Production Companies Suppliers Channel Partners Marketing Authorities Subject Matter Experts Research Institutions Financial Institutions Market Consultants Government Authorities

Key Questions Answered How the market has performed over the past few years? What have been the challenges for market participants and how did they overcome them? How has the technology landscape evolved over the past years? How the competitors have performed and what have been their growth strategies? What is the market potential expected to look like in near future across the globe? How to sustain and grow market share? What should be the future course of action? Where do I currently stand? Which are the segments, factors, regions offering promising growth potential? What are the trends in the market and am I ready for them?

Market Taxonomy

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

By Product Type Energy Bars Protein-rich Bars Meal Replacement Bars Low Carbohydrate Bars

By Format Extruded Co-Extruded Double Layer Multilayer

By Function Weight Management Sports & Fitness Functional Food Others

By Packaging Wrappers Clear Wrappers Mattle Wrappers Metallic Films Paper wrappers Boxes Others

By Nature Organic Conventional

By Sales Channel Institutional Sales Modern Retail Specialty Stores Departmental Stores Online Retail Others

