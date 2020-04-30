Fuel Pressure Sensor Market Supply and Demand with Size (Value and Volume) by 2029

Fuel Pressure Sensor Market: Introduction

The fuel pressure sensor commonly mentioned as the fuel rail sensor, is an engine management module that is usually found on diesel, and limited gasoline operated vehicles. The fuel pressure sensor is designed to monitor the fuel pressure inside the fuel rail of the vehicle. The fuel pressure sensor sends the data to the ECU system, which then uses that data to make changes in the vehicle’s fuel and ignition timing. When a fuel pressure sensor has a problem it can reduce the performance of the vehicle. The few symptoms to recognize the fuel pressure sensor are hard starting, decrease in fuel efficiency, acceleration and power and the vehicle check engine light comes on. The fuel pressure sensors in modern cars are prone to damage due to constant exposure to pollutants such as heat, dirt and dust, which result in driving the fuel pressure sensor demand in the aftermarket.

Fuel Pressure Sensor Market: Dynamics

The fuel pressure sensor demand can directly be related to the growth of automotive production and fleet, as it is an integral part of the automotive vehicle. The increasing usage of the fuel injection system in the gasoline vehicle all together with the introduction of new emission standards to mandatory use of fuel injection systems in gasoline engines are likely to drive the demand for the fuel pressure sensor market globally. The aftermarket of the fuel pressure sensor has a significant share on the back of the enormous number of the owing fleet of the automotive vehicle in the global market. Various fuel pressure sensor manufacturers are emphasizing on the self-diagnostics feature to monitor data validity. The new emission standard by government authorities to encourage the use of fuel injection systems in gasoline vehicle to improve the fuel efficiency and reduce the carbon emission along the way is estimated to drive the demand for the fuel pressure sensor market globally. The fuel pressure sensor might be a small automotive part, but it is extremely valuable and so it is highly expensive, which is expected to obstruct the fuel pressure sensor market growth.

COVDI-19 crisis impact

COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper automotive production activities across the globe, as some of the most affected countries are having major automotive production such as China, Germany, U.S. among others. The COVID-19 outbreak is likely to decrease consumer demand in the short term, probably primarily to reducing the new automotive vehicle sales, which is expected to hamper the growth of the fuel pressure sensor market. The unorganized players of the fuel pressure sensor are likely to be the most effected by pandemic-related disruptions.

Fuel Pressure Sensor Market: Segmentation

The fuel pressure sensor market can be segmented on the basis of, vehicle type, fuel type and sales channel.

Based on vehicle type, the fuel pressure sensor market can be segmented as:

Passenger Vehicle Compact Mid-Size Luxury SUV

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Based on the fuel type, the fuel pressure sensor market can be segmented as:

Diesel

Gasoline

Based on the sales channel, the fuel pressure sensor market can be segmented as:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacture’s)

Aftermarket

Fuel Pressure Sensor Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific is estimated to have a substantial share in the fuel pressure sensor market, as increasing disposable income in the developing countries such as India and China. Moreover various automotive manufactures have set up a manufacturing facility in the region, which results in increasing automotive vehicle production in the region and it directly impacts the demand for the fuel pressure sensor. Europe is expected to have a prominent market share in the fuel pressure sensor market on the outsized automotive vehicle fleet in the region. North America is expected to register nominal growth in the fuel pressure sensor market. The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to have a stagnant growth rate during the forecast period, However Turkey and South Africa is anticipated to register a fraction of opportunity due to increasing infrastructure development in the region. Latin America is projected to witness decent growth during the forecast period owing of positive automotive development especially in Mexico and Brazil.

Fuel Pressure Sensor Market: Key Players

List of some of the key player in the fuel pressure sensor market are:

Delphi Automotive LLP

Omnicomm

Robert Bosch GmbH

Guangzhou YaoPei Auto parts Co., Ltd

Tomei Powered USA Inc.

The Eltek Group

Aeromotive Inc.

ACDelco (General Motors Company)

Ruian Mancheng Automobile Parts Factory

