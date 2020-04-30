Frozen Finger Chips Market Report | Global Size & Price 2020-2025 | Expert Market Research

Finger chips have been one of the most popular food snacks among the consumers since ages. As the processing of potatoes into finger chips is a cumbersome and time-consuming task, with the introduction of frozen processing techniques (in the 1950s), frozen finger chips have become one of the top-selling products globally. They offer convenience, ease of storage and have a long shelf-life.Besides this, their rich content of potassium and Vitamin B6 boost energy levels and immune system. Nowadays, frozen finger chips are available in different shapes, sizes and flavourings according to consumers’ needs.

Get a Free Sample Report For Market Study – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&id=77&flag=B

The consumption of frozen finger chips has significantly increased since the late 1980’s. They have today become a global commodity, generating billions of dollars in revenue each year. Mounting number of large retail chains including hypermarkets and supermarkets, particularly in the developing regions have impelled the growth aspects of the global frozen finger chips market. Consumers’ growing interest in trying new and different cuisines along with the growing popularity of fast food chains have also augmented the demand for frozen finger chips worldwide. Moreover, increasing disposable incomes coupled with changing lifestyles have also added to the market growth. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the market reached a value of nearly US$ 22 Billion in 2019 and is further expected to reach US$ 28 Billion by 2025.

Read Full Report With Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-frozen-finger-chips-market

Market Breakup by Region:

Europe North America Asia Pacific Others

Region-wise, Europe dominated the market with a share of more than a third of the total global share. It was followed closely by North America, Asia-Pacific and others.

Key findings from the report:

Region-wise, Europe dominated the market with a share of more than a third of the total global share. It was followed closely by North America, Asia-Pacific and others. Some of the key players operating in the global frozen finger chips market are McCain Foods Limited, J.R. Simplot Company, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., Aviko, Farm Frites International B.V., 11er Nahrungsmittel GmbH, Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG, and Agristo. These players are constantly indulging in different business strategies such as product developments and innovations so as to gain a competitive edge over the other players.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

McCain Foods Ltd J. R. Simplot Company Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW) Aviko (NASDAQ: AVGO) Farm Frites 11er Nahrungsmittel GmbH Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG Agristo American Lorain Company Balle Bros Group Ltd

Related Links:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/non-gmo-food-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bread-and-rolls-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com