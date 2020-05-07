Fresh Milk Market Research Report 2020-2025 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Industry Trends, Growth & Forecast by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Fresh Milk Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the fresh milk market is being driven by the rising global milk output, which attained over 820 million tonnes in 2017. The milk production is estimated to grow further in the forecast period of 2020-2025, reaching nearly 948 million tonnes in 2025.

The global fresh milk market is being driven by the overall increase in the global milk production, which is expected to grow by 1.8% per annum in the coming decade. Fresh milk accounts for a majority of the milk output. Almost half of the milk production, globally, is consumed as fresh dairy products. Europe and North America are significant milk producing regions, with the milk yield witnessing a growth in the regions even after declines in herd size. However, their growth in the forecast period will be significantly lower than in the emerging countries, with India’s milk output projected to exceed that of the European Union’s in the coming years. Asia accounts for nearly 70% of the hike in global milk production. Pakistan and India are the leading markets in the continent, which are estimated to account for over 25% of the global milk output by 2027. The majority of the milk output in these two countries as is consumed fresh. In India, particularly, more than 65% of the milk production is consumed as fresh milk and dairy products.

The fresh milk market is being further propelled by the rising demand for organic dairy products, leading to multiple dairies shifting to organic milk production. Organic milk sales account for almost a fifth of the total milk sales in the US. India, one of the largest milk-producing nations, is witnessing a rising trend towards premium products like organic farm-fresh milk. The rising trend is a result of an increasing apprehension about adulterated milk. In contrast to the milk from large dairies, who derive their milk from cows injected with various hormone supplements and antibiotics, farm-fresh milk start-ups are sourcing their milk from indigenous breeds who are fed organically grown fodder. These premium organic milk, which are delivered within hours of milking, are rich in A2 protein. While farm-to-table premium milk is still a niche market in India, their growth is projected to accelerate in the coming years, aiding the overall fresh milk industry growth in the country.

Market Breakup by Types:

Whole/Full-Fat Reduced-Fat (2%) Low-Fat (1%) Fat-Free

Whole/full-fat, reduced-fat (2%), low-fat (1%), and fat-free are the major fresh milk types available in the market.

Market Breakup by Applications:

Household Commercial

The application sectors of fresh milk are bifurcated into household and commercial.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific LATAM Middle East & Africa

Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives the global and regional markets for the types of fresh milk for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also provides the global as well as regional historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) markets for the applications of fresh milk. It looks in-depth into the regional historical (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) markets. It analyses the global trade data for the year 2019, covering the volume and value of the major importing and exporting countries. It assesses the regional price trends for the years (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

Key Findings of the Report:

The fresh milk market is being aided by the growing health awareness globally, with consumers looking for healthier beverage options. The rising exports of fluid milk are also driving the market growth, with the fluid milk exports witnessing a hike of 4% in 2017, as compared to 2016. Innovative packaging solutions leading to the extended shelf life of products is expected to propel the industry growth further. The fresh milk market has received a boost in the European Union post the withdrawal of the milk quotas, with the production process being restructured and streamlined. In emerging countries, 85% of its total milk output is projected to be consumed as fresh milk and dairy products. Fresh dairy consumption is estimated to grow faster than processed dairy products, growing by 2.1% per annum in the coming five years.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Nestle SA (OTCMKTS: NSRGY) Lactalis Group China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS: CIADF Arla Food Amba Cooperativa Central Dos Produtores Rurais De Minas Gerais Ltda. (Itambe) Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Amul) Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd (SHA: 600887) DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH Dairy Farmers of America

