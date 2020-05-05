France Oral Care Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Report by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘France Oral Care Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the France oral care market attained a value of USD 1.44 billion in 2019. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1 % in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The France oral care market is one of the leading dental care markets in Europe, along with Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain. The French market is supporting the European market growth, which is driven by the rising awareness of oral hygiene due to the pervasiveness of dental diseases such as dental caries, dental (acid) erosion, and periodontal diseases. To combat these diseases, some countries in Europe are adopting initiatives that are supported by individual communities, governments, or both to promote dental hygiene and to prevent the occurrence of such dental diseases.

Unilever (NYSE: UN) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) are the major players in the France oral care market. Unilever in 2019 entered into an agreement with Procter & Gamble to acquire the well-known oral care brands in France and Spain, Fluocaril and Parogencyl. These two brands are known for being therapeutic and aim to combat dental and gum diseases. Their acquisition will help Unilever in establishing a leading position in oral care within the French pharmacy channel and a strong position in Spain. This acquisition will provide the company with high awareness, powerful brand heritage, and sound reputation amongst dentists, which will boost Unilever’s portfolio of oral care in Europe.

Market Analysis by Product Type:

Toothpaste Toothbrush Mouthwash Denture Products Dental Accessories Others

The market for oral care is segmented based on product type into toothpaste, toothbrush, mouthwash, denture products, and dental accessories, among others. Toothpaste is further divided into paste, powder, gel, and polish, and toothbrush is further segmented into electric and manual. Mouthwash, also, is further divided into medicated and non-medicated, while denture products are further segmented into fixatives, cleaners, and others. Dental accessories are divided into dental flosses, breath fresheners, cosmetic dental products, tongue scrapers, and others.

Market Analysis by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Speciality Stores Convenience Stores Online Retailers Others

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online retailers, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

Île-de-France Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Nouvelle-Aquitaine Occitania Hauts-de-France Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Grand Est Others

Regionally, the market for oral care is segmented into Île-de-France, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitania, Hauts-de-France, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, and Grand Est, among others.

Key Findings of The Report:

The consciousness of health benefits of oral care among the French consumers is aiding the market growth in the country, with companies investing more and more in products with natural ingredients. The market for oral care in France is expected to be driven by the technological innovations taking place in the industry. Due to the shift in focus towards sensitive teeth, the new toothpaste and mouthwash are coming up with alcohol-free formulations. The increasing ageing population in the region is aiding the market for oral care, as the older generation requires extra dental care, and have a higher risk of gum diseases. The rise in the application of teeth whitening products by the ageing population in Europe is invigorating the market growth as teeth are likely to become dull with age due to the darkening of the dentin and the thinning of the enamel. The growth in dental hygiene and treatment expenditure is expected to drive the market for oral care in the country. Better awareness regarding dental health through oral health education in countries such as Ireland, Germany, and France is also aiding the growth of the market. The steadily increasing the FMCG industry in France is further driving the oral care industry.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble France S.A.S, Unilever France S.A., Pierre Fabre Oral Care, Johnson & Johnson Health Beauty France SAS, GlaxoSmithKline France, Ranir, Henkel France S.A.S, Coslys Products, and Bolton Group S.r.l, among others, are the key players in the France oral care market. The comprehensive report covers their market share, capacity, and latest developments like mergers and acquisitions and capacity expansions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Procter & Gamble France S.A.S Unilever NV (AMS: UNA) Pierre Fabre Oral Care Johnson & Johnson Health Beauty France SAS GlaxoSmithKline France Ranir Henkel France S.A.S Coslys Products Bolton Group S.r.l

