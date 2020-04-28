Frac Plugs Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Frac Plugs market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Frac Plugs market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Frac Plugs market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Frac Plugs market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Frac Plugs market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global Frac Plugs market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Frac Plugs market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Frac Plugs market. All findings and data on the global Frac Plugs market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Frac Plugs market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Frac Plugs Market Research Report: Schlumberger, Halliburton, BHGE, Downhole Technology, Innovex, Forum Energy Technologies, NOV, Magnum Oil Tools, Weatherford, Rubicon Oilfield International, Sinopec, CNPC, Peak Completion, SPT Energy

Global Frac Plugs Market Type Segments: Composite Plugs, Dissolvable Plugs, Cast Iron Plugs

Global Frac Plugs Market Application Segments: Vertical Wells, Horizontal Wells

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Frac Plugs market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Frac Plugs market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Frac Plugs market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Frac Plugs market.

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Frac Plugs Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Frac Plugs Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Frac Plugs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Composite Plugs

1.4.3 Dissolvable Plugs

1.4.4 Cast Iron Plugs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Frac Plugs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Vertical Wells

1.5.3 Horizontal Wells

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Frac Plugs Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Frac Plugs Industry

1.6.1.1 Frac Plugs Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Frac Plugs Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Frac Plugs Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Frac Plugs Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Frac Plugs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Frac Plugs Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Frac Plugs Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Frac Plugs Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Frac Plugs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Frac Plugs Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Frac Plugs Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Frac Plugs Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Frac Plugs Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Frac Plugs Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Frac Plugs Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Frac Plugs Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Frac Plugs Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Frac Plugs Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Frac Plugs Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Frac Plugs Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Frac Plugs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Frac Plugs Production by Regions

4.1 Global Frac Plugs Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Frac Plugs Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Frac Plugs Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Frac Plugs Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Frac Plugs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Frac Plugs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Frac Plugs Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Frac Plugs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Frac Plugs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Frac Plugs Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Frac Plugs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Frac Plugs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Frac Plugs Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Frac Plugs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Frac Plugs Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Frac Plugs Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Frac Plugs Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Frac Plugs Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Frac Plugs Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Frac Plugs Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Frac Plugs Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Frac Plugs Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Frac Plugs Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Frac Plugs Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Frac Plugs Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Frac Plugs Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Frac Plugs Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Frac Plugs Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Frac Plugs Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Frac Plugs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Frac Plugs Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Frac Plugs Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Frac Plugs Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Frac Plugs Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Frac Plugs Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Frac Plugs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Frac Plugs Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Frac Plugs Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Frac Plugs Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Frac Plugs Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Schlumberger

8.1.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

8.1.2 Schlumberger Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Schlumberger Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Schlumberger Product Description

8.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

8.2 Halliburton

8.2.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

8.2.2 Halliburton Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Halliburton Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Halliburton Product Description

8.2.5 Halliburton Recent Development

8.3 BHGE

8.3.1 BHGE Corporation Information

8.3.2 BHGE Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 BHGE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 BHGE Product Description

8.3.5 BHGE Recent Development

8.4 Downhole Technology

8.4.1 Downhole Technology Corporation Information

8.4.2 Downhole Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Downhole Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Downhole Technology Product Description

8.4.5 Downhole Technology Recent Development

8.5 Innovex

8.5.1 Innovex Corporation Information

8.5.2 Innovex Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Innovex Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Innovex Product Description

8.5.5 Innovex Recent Development

8.6 Forum Energy Technologies

8.6.1 Forum Energy Technologies Corporation Information

8.6.2 Forum Energy Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Forum Energy Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Forum Energy Technologies Product Description

8.6.5 Forum Energy Technologies Recent Development

8.7 NOV

8.7.1 NOV Corporation Information

8.7.2 NOV Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 NOV Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 NOV Product Description

8.7.5 NOV Recent Development

8.8 Magnum Oil Tools

8.8.1 Magnum Oil Tools Corporation Information

8.8.2 Magnum Oil Tools Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Magnum Oil Tools Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Magnum Oil Tools Product Description

8.8.5 Magnum Oil Tools Recent Development

8.9 Weatherford

8.9.1 Weatherford Corporation Information

8.9.2 Weatherford Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Weatherford Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Weatherford Product Description

8.9.5 Weatherford Recent Development

8.10 Rubicon Oilfield International

8.10.1 Rubicon Oilfield International Corporation Information

8.10.2 Rubicon Oilfield International Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Rubicon Oilfield International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Rubicon Oilfield International Product Description

8.10.5 Rubicon Oilfield International Recent Development

8.11 Sinopec

8.11.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

8.11.2 Sinopec Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Sinopec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Sinopec Product Description

8.11.5 Sinopec Recent Development

8.12 CNPC

8.12.1 CNPC Corporation Information

8.12.2 CNPC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 CNPC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 CNPC Product Description

8.12.5 CNPC Recent Development

8.13 Peak Completion

8.13.1 Peak Completion Corporation Information

8.13.2 Peak Completion Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Peak Completion Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Peak Completion Product Description

8.13.5 Peak Completion Recent Development

8.14 SPT Energy

8.14.1 SPT Energy Corporation Information

8.14.2 SPT Energy Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 SPT Energy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 SPT Energy Product Description

8.14.5 SPT Energy Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Frac Plugs Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Frac Plugs Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Frac Plugs Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Frac Plugs Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Frac Plugs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Frac Plugs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Frac Plugs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Frac Plugs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Frac Plugs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Frac Plugs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Frac Plugs Sales Channels

11.2.2 Frac Plugs Distributors

11.3 Frac Plugs Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Frac Plugs Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

