Food for Special Medical Purpose Market Grow at a CAGR of 6.0% During the Forecast Period 2020- 2025: Nestle, Danone Nutricia, Bayer, MeadJohnson, Abbott, Ajinomoto

Global Food for Special Medical Purpose Market Growth 2020-2025

Foods for special medical purposes (FSMP) are a sub-category of foods intended for particular nutritional uses (PARNUT), also called “dietetic foods.” FSMPs are intended for the dietary management of diseases in patients with impaired digestive function such as absorption, making them the most medically-oriented food category.

According to this study, over the next five years the Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 14710 million by 2025, from $ 11650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Nestle, Danone Nutricia, Bayer, MeadJohnson, Abbott, Ajinomoto

This study considers the Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Complete Nutrition

Disease Specific Nutrition

Incomplete Nutrition

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Infants & Young Children

Adult

The Old

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) by Company

4 Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Nestle

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Product Offered

12.1.3 Nestle Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Nestle Latest Developments

12.2 Danone Nutricia

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Product Offered

12.2.3 Danone Nutricia Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Danone Nutricia Latest Developments

12.3 Bayer

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Product Offered

12.3.3 Bayer Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Bayer Latest Developments

12.4 MeadJohnson

