Food Extrusion Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2025

Global Food Extrusion Market

By Process (Hot extrusion, Cold extrusion), By Food Product (Breakfast Cereals, Flours & Starches, Functional Ingredients, Savory Snacks, Bread, Textured Protein, Others), By Extruder (Contra Twin Screw Extruders, Single Screw Extruders, Twin Screw Extruders), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Food Extrusion Market was valued at USD 53.73 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 77.14 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2025.

The Food Extrusion Market is majorly driven by factors such as high income of population and major lifestyle changes. The rising prices of raw materials is a major concern for food manufacturers. Global climate conditions are affecting the production of raw materials such as potato, corn, starch etc.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increase of innovative ideas in the extrusion market

1.2 Higher demand for processed food.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Changing raw material prices

2.2 Very strict food regulations

Market Segmentation:

The Food Extrusion Market is segmented on the basis of Process, Food Product, Extruder and Region.

1. By Process:

1.1 Hot Extrusion

1.2 Cold Extrusion

2. By Food Product :

2.1 Breakfast Cereals

2.2 Flours & Starches

2.3 Functional Ingredients

2.4 Savory Snacks

2.5 Bread

2.6 Textured Protein

2.7 Others

3. By Extruder:

3.1 Contra Twin Screw Extruders

3.2 Single Screw Extruders

3.3 Twin Screw Extruders

4. By Region :

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. American Extrusion International

2. Bühler

3. The Bonnot Company

4. Akron Tool & Die

5. Groupe Legris Industries

6. Baker Perkins

7. Flexicon

8. Coperion

9. Triott Group

10. Lindquist Machine

11. Pavan SPA

12. Kahl Group

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

