Fluorochemicals Market Latest Industry Development, upcoming Trends, Market Analysis and Top player Arkema S.A., Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont, Dongyue Group

The global fluorochemicals market was valued at $21.4 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $29.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Fluorochemicals are produced by fluorite mineral as raw material and more fluorochemicals can be produced from fluosilicic acid. The market is expected to witness growth owing to numerous factors such as rise in demand for refrigerators and cooling systems in the industrial and domestic sectors. This is attributed to changes in the lifestyle and growth in refrigeration need for convenience food products storage. According to our study, on the global commercial refrigeration market, it is anticipated to reach $37.4 billion by 2026. The factors that are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market are high production cost and rise in stringent environmental regulations on the use of fluorochemicals as it is one of the chemicals responsible for ozone depletion.

Some of the key players of Fluorochemicals Market:

Arkema S.A.

Daikin IndustriesLtd.

DuPont

Dongyue Group Co.Ltd.

Halocarbon Products Corporation.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kureha Corporation

Pelchem SOC Ltd.

Solvay SA

The 3M Company.

Major Regions play vital role in Fluorochemicals market are:-

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

