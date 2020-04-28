Flexible Substrates Market 2020 Size, Future Trends and Leading Players Corning Incorporated, Polyonics, Inc., American Semiconductor

The latest Flexible Substrates market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Flexible Substrates market.

Flexible substrates provide the ability to bend or roll in any shape. These substrates are prepared for a wide range of applications including, transistors molecular devices, photovoltaic solar cells, and sensors & actuators. The flexible substrates are used for electronic devices on glass, metal, and polymers. These substrates are majorly designed to be printed with conductive, semi-conductive, and resistive inks. The flexible substrates market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, due to increased adoption of flexible displays in applications such as, smartphones & wearable devices and growing demand for flexible displays from the electronics industry. However, increasing advanced technology and is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the flexible substrates market.

Some of the key players operating in the flexible substrates market include, TEIJIN LIMITED, Indorama Corporation, Kolon Industries, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Polyonics, Inc., American Semiconductor, Inc, Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd., SCHOTT AG, i-components Co., Ltd., and BenQ Materials Corporation among others.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Flexible Substrates market globally. This report on ‘Flexible Substrates market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The “Global Flexible Substrates Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global flexible substrates market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading flexible substrates market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global flexible substrates market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type, the flexible substrates market is segmented as, plastic, metal, and glass. The plastic segment is further segmented into polyimide, PET and others. On the basis of application, the flexible substrates market is categorized into, aerospace & defense, medical & healthcare, solar energy, consumer electronics, and other applications. The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the flexible substrates market in the coming years, due to the increasing demand for the flexible medical devices and growing adoption of organic electronics in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to the increased production and growing number of solar projects in emerging economies in the region.

