Fish and Seafood Market 2020 | Global Industry Demand, Value, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast till 2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Fish and Seafood Market Report and Forecast 2019-2024′, the global fish output reached a volume of around 183.27 million tons in 2019. The fish market is projected to attain the volume of nearly 212.54 million tons by 2024. The seafood market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The global fish and seafood market is driven by the increasing demand for fish and seafood. Fish and seafood refer to any form of sea life used for human consumption. The fish and seafood market based on type is divided into molluscs, crustaceans, and fishes, among others. Consumption of fish and seafood has several health benefits like providing essential fatty acids to help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and contributing to brain and vision development. Growing awareness regarding fish and seafood health benefits is further aiding the growth of the industry.

In 2019, Mowi, one of the leading companies in fish and seafood market, recently announced that it plans to lower its fish farms far below the sea surface, uniting technology from the Norwegian aquaculture, subsea and offshore industries. For the realisation of “AquaStorm” concept, the company has applied for 36 development licences. The installations for AquaStorm will be situated 15m below the sea surface, which can be exceeded to 50m if the weather requires. These installations will be connected to an offshore control centre, which will remotely feed the fish and control the air, light, power, and signals.

Market Breakup by Types:

Molluscs Crustaceans Fishes Others

By type, the fish and seafood market can be broadly divided into molluscs, crustaceans, and fishes, among others.

Market Breakup by Products:

Fresh Fish and Seafood Canned Fish and Seafood Frozen Fish and Seafood Other Fish and Seafood

The global fish and seafood market is divided by product into fresh fish and seafood, canned fish and seafood, frozen fish and seafood and other fish and seafood.

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

The regions included in the fish and seafood market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The rising demand for fish and seafood is aiding the growth of fish and seafood market. The rising adoption of a pescatarian diet due to growing health consciousness among the consumers is further driving the global fish and seafood market. The increased fish-protein intake in developing countries is propelling the growth of the industry. The extending middle-class population and rapid urbanisation are further aiding the rise in average fish consumption.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report offers an overview of the global fish and seafood market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report offers historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market information for the types, products, and regional markets of fish and seafood. It analyses the global trade data for the year 2019, looking into the value and volume of major importing and exporting countries. It gives a detailed look at the regional price trends in the global market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

High Liner Foods Incorporated(OTCMKTS: HLNFF) Leroy Seafood Group(OTCMKTS: LYSFF) Lyons Seafoods Limited Mowi ASA(OTCMKTS: MHGVY) Tassal(ASX: TGR) Maruha Nichiro Seafoods Inc(TYO: 1333) Thai Union Group PCL.(BKK: TU) Trident Seafoods Corporation Pacific Seafood Austevoll Seafood ASA

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

