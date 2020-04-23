Fintech Market: Growth Analysis by Size, Market Share,during 2018-2023

The use of mobile devices and technology-based solutions is propelling the demand for financial and banking solutions, which can be accessed through personal devices. Banks and firms are investing heavily in technology-based solutions, competing with contemporary fintech companies. This is the key growth driver for the global fintech market, which will pin its worth at approximately USD 305.7 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 22.17% during the 2018-2023 period.

Service segment insights

The various services provided in the fintech sector are regtech, payment/billing, insurtech, money transfer/remittance, mortgage/real estate, and others (lending, capital market, and wealth management). Among these segments, the payment/billing services will be the major growth driver in the global market, leading to a revenue generation of USD 207.11 Bn by 2023. This growth can be attributed to contactless cards and the emergence of retail-focused fintech companies looking to expand the use of this functionality by taking it to every corner of commerce. Popularity of payment apps like GoUrl, Cayan, Stripe, and Amazon Pay, among customers and retailers, will further drive the market. Regtech is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.05%, followed by payment/billing. This is mainly due to the implementation of new regulations pertaining to the fintech sector.

Technology segment insights

The major technologies involved in the fintech sector are artificial intelligence (AI), Blockchain, cryptography, biometrics and identity management, cyber-security, and robotic process automation (RPA). Major growth will be witnessed in the areas of AI and Blockchain, attracting major investments during the forecast period (2018-2023). AI interfaces and chatbots have redefined customer services, and its growing popularity will enable the AI-oriented fintech market to expand at a CAGR of 21.72% during the 2018-2023 period. Blockchain-based fintech companies are also gaining traction, having received significant investments in 2018.

Regional insights

North America is the leading contributor to the global fintech market and is expected to reach USD 80.8 Bn by 2023. However, the pace of growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to be the highest, expanding at a CAGR of 43.34% during the 2018-2023 period. The growth can be attributed to an increasing number of start-ups catering to most of the financial applications, including banking, insurance, and wealth management. In the APAC fintech market, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India are the key contributing countries. Latin America (LATAM), on the other hand, is slowly emerging as one of the prominent regions in terms of fintech development, majorly driven by initiatives being undertaken in Mexico and Brazil.

Based on what factors are the key Market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the Market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Fintech Market including – Robinhood, Ant Financial, Paytm, Shanghai Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange, Oscar Insurance Corporation, Credit Karma, Kabbage, Atom Bank, Onfido, Uipath

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about Market competitors along with standpoints of leading Market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the Fintech Market report.

