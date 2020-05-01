Fillings and Toppings Market to witness Impressive Global Growth in Production-Consumption Ratio through 2027

The global fillings and toppings market is growing at a significant pace owing to the increasing end-use industries like bakery and confectionary. Furthermore, changing customer lifestyles and their changing eating habits, are likely to drive the demand for fillings and toppings in the coming years. However, the volatility in the raw materials prices, are projected to hinder the growth of the fillings and toppings market in the coming years. Likewise, the potential growth in the developing economies like India, China, Japan, South Korea, amongst others, may provide a lucrative opportunity for market players in the near future.

Leading Fillings and Toppings Market Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Barry Callebaut

Tate & Lyle PLC

Agrana Beteiligungs-Ag

Associated British Foods PLC

Cargill, Incorporated

AAK AB

Ashland

Hanan Products

Zentis GmbH & Co. Kg

The fillings and toppings are added to the food items, which premiumize the platter and gives an attractive look to the food item. These are mostly used in the confectionary products, dairy products, desserts, and other food and beverage applications, due to its functional features. It plays a crucial role to determine the required qualities like taste, flavor, texture, appearance and mouth feel in the food and beverage products. Rapid urbanization, changing eating habits, and increasing population is boosting the global food and beverages, dairy and confectionary products market, which in turn is driving the global fillings and toppings market.

The global fillings and toppings market is segmented on the basis of functionality, type, application, and raw material. On the basis of functionality, the fillings and toppings market is segmented into, glazing, stabilizing, viscosity, flavor enhancing, texturizing, and others. Based on type, the global fillings and toppings market is segmented into, syrups, pastes & variegates, creams, fondants, fruits & nuts, and sprinkles. On the basis of application, the fillings and toppings market is segmented into, confectionery products, bakery products, dairy products & frozen desserts, convenience food and beverages. On the basis of raw material, the fillings and toppings market is segmented into, sweeteners, fruits, cocoa, dairy ingredients, texturizers, and others

