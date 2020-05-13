Field Service Management Market Report 2020 – Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Field Service Management Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global field service management market size reached a value of around USD 3 billion in 2019. The market is likely to increase at a CAGR of 16% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The global field service management market is majorly being driven by the rising demand for mobility solutions to obtain real-time visibility into field operations. North America is the largest contributor to the market, accounting for the largest share, as it is a major centre for technological developments and early adoption of new technologies. Organisations in the region focus on providing consumers with the best in-class services, making sure that their field technicians receive the right information and the right assets in time to solve customer complaints. The increased internet penetration, communication devices, and mobile phones have significantly altered consumers’ purchasing habits. Organisations incorporate innovative technologies for field service management in order to meet consumer requirements. The participation of key players in the region also stimulates competition and understanding of the advantages of implementing field service management solutions.

In February 2020, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), one of the key players, launched seven new services on the Oracle Cloud Data Science Platform that provide a robust end-to-end interface aimed at improving and growing data science results. This new platform would help the consumers to enhance the management services.

Market Analysis by Component:

Solutions Services

Based on component, the global field service management market can be divided into solutions and services.

Solutions

Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimisation Customer Management Work Order Management Inventory Management Service Contract Management Reporting and Analytics Others

Solutions can be further divided into schedule, dispatch, and route optimisation, customer management, work order management, inventory management, service contract management, and reporting and analytics, among others.

Services

Consulting Integration and Implementation Training and Support

Services can be segmented into consulting, integration and implementation, and training and support.

Market Analysis by Organisation Size:

Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

The organisation size in the industry can range between large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Market Analysis by Deployment Type:

On-Premises Cloud

On the basis of deployment type, the industry can be divided into on-premises and cloud.

Market Analysis by Industry Vertical:

IT and Telecom Healthcare and Life Sciences Manufacturing Transportation and Logistics Construction and Real Estate Energy and Utilities Others

Industry verticals of the market can be segmented into IT and telecom, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, construction and real estate, and energy and utilities, among others.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

The regional markets include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The rising demand for prompt customer-service delivery is propelling the market growth. The increased investments made by the key players in the form of spending is supporting the market growth. The need to establish better relations between field representatives and customers is driving the market growth. The rising adoption of cloud-based technology in various markets is providing an impetus to the industry growth. The increased demand for convenient and efficient services is driving the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global field service management market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the component, organisation size, deployment type, industry vertical, and major regional markets of field service management. It assesses the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) ClickSoftware Technologies ServiceMax Astea international Inc. Comarch (WSE: CMR) Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

