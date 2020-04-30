Fetal Monitoring Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2014 – 2022 | GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Fujifilm Sonosite

Global Fetal Monitoring Market 2014 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2022

Fetal monitoring is a vital diagnostic tool, which is used for monitoring the heart rate and movement of fetus, and maternal contractions. Fetal monitors are vital devices that are used for monitoring uterine contractions during labor. In addition, they are used for monitoring the progress of labor, and in particular, wellbeing of the fetus. Fetal monitoring is a medical method to check the health of an unborn baby to ensure safe birth of the newborn. Fetal monitors are used in the treatment of disabilities such as mental retardation, vision & hearing problems, chronic lung diseases, hypothermia, jaundice, and neonatal diseases.

Some of the key players of Fetal Monitoring Market: GE Healthcare (UK), Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc., GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic Plc, Arjohuntleigh (subsidiary of Getinge AB), Neoventa Medical AB, Natus Medical Incorporated, and Spacelabs Healthcare (subsidiary of OSI Systems)

The global fetal monitoring market is driven by factors such as surge in preterm births & birth rates, technological advancements, and increase in need for fetal monitoring during pregnancy. In addition, rise in antepartum hemorrhage rate, premature delivery rate, and surge in the need for fetal monitoring supplement the market growth. However, high cost of equipment, stringent regulatory procedures, and low prevalence of birth rates especially in few developed countries impede the market growth. Furthermore, emerging technologies, such as portable & wireless products and untapped emerging economies offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Segmentation by Solution:

The global fetal monitoring market is segmented on the basis of product, portability, method, application, and geography. This market is segmented based on product into instruments & consumables and software. The instruments & consumables segment is further divided into ultrasound, electronic fetal/maternal monitor, fetal electrodes, fetal Doppler, uterine contraction monitor, telemetry solutions, accessories & consumables, and other products. Based on portability, the market is categorized into non-portable systems and portable systems. Based on method, the market is categorized into non-invasive and invasive. The application areas of the market are antepartum fetal monitoring and intrapartum fetal monitoring. The users of the market are hospitals, clinics, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Most important Products of Fetal Monitoring covered in this report are:

Ultrasound (2D, 3D & 4D, and Doppler Imaging

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring and Antepartum Fetal Monitoring

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 FETAL MONITORING MARKET, BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 5 FETAL MONITORING MARKET, BY PORTABILITY

CHAPTER 6 FETAL MONITORING MARKET, BY METHOD

CHAPTER 7 FETAL MONITORING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 8 FETAL MONITORING MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 9 FETAL MONITORING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 10 COMPANY PROFILES

