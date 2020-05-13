Feed Enzymes Market Report 2020 : Global Industry Growth, Share, Research, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Forecast 2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Feed Enzymes Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global enzymes market crossed a volume of 965 KMT in 2019. It is further projected to reach a volume of 1393 KMT by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2020-2025. The global feed enzymes market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecasted period.

Enzymes refer to catalysts or chemicals released to speed up specific chemical reactions. They are released in the digestive system to assist in food digestion. Nowadays, these enzymes can be effectively produced and added to animal feeds. There are three kinds of enzymes – proteases, carbohydrases and phytases – which are used in poultry feeds. Earlier, the applications of enzymes were limited to phytase only. Phytase works by releasing a few of the non-digestible phosphorous, making them available for productive functions. It reduces feed cost by decreasing inorganic phosphorus supplementation as well as minimises excretion of phosphorus in manure.

On the contrary, protease is a digesting enzyme that breaks down storage protein within feed ingredients and is also effective in releasing protein anti-nutrients present in soybean meal, thereby providing energy to birds. Further, carbohydrase enzymes are effective in increasing the amount of energy available from the ingredients of animal feed. These enzymes are rich in xylanase and amylase which help in enhancing the digestion of carbohydrates in the feed which, in turn, increases the availability of energy, and help in promoting growth. The different roles of these enzymes result in several benefits to both producers and animals.

Feed enzymes are vital for better conversion of feed in animals as they increase productivity and the quality of animal feed. With advancements in technology and management along with rising protein requirements, the demand for carbohydrase and protease has increased recently. Moreover, growing realisation regarding the benefits of enzymes like increasing profitability, decreasing feed costs, optimising gut health, improving overall growth as well as producing uniform growth is also boosting the market growth. Further, manufacturers are looking for ways for sustainably optimising animal production to meet the increased protein requirement. For instance, soybean and corn meal are present in swine and poultry diets as base ingredients which are only 85% digestible. As these ingredients are not being fully utilised, the addition of feed enzymes aids in combating these indigestible ingredients, therefore, offering more productivity owing to increased feed conversion rate.

Market Breakup by Types:

Phytase

Protease

Carbohydrase

Others

The three most popular types of feed enzymes include phytase, protease and carbohydrase.

Market Breakup by Applications:

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Ruminants, poultry, swine and aquaculture are the major applications of feed enzymes which have been discussed thoroughly in the report.

Market Breakup by Form:

Dry Form

Liquid Form

The feed enzymes market has been bifurcated into dry form and liquid form.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Region-wise, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are the major markets in the feed enzymes industry.

Key Findings of the Report:

A surge in the consumption of packaged meat products is anticipated to fillip the demand for high-quality meat.

Rising awareness among both consumers and farmers regarding the safety of meat is also bolstering the market growth.

New legislation in the poultry and livestock industries, particularly in Europe, forbid the utilisation of drugs and chemicals growth promotion in animal feed, thereby increasing the demand for low-cost feed additives.

On account of a large livestock population in the Asia Pacific countries like China and India, it represented one of the leading markets for feed enzymes and is expected to hold its position in the coming years.

A significant demand for poultry meat and pork in North America, especially in the United States, has also contributed to the growth of the market.

Mounting cases of several food-borne diseases and incidences of zoonotic diseases like avian flu are catalysing the demand for high-quality feed enzymes.

Various manufacturers are adopting nanotechnology to increase the digestive capacity and drug absorption in the livestock as it assists in the expansion of the lifespan of animals, production of better-quality meat and reduction of developing diseases.

Key Offerings of the Report:

This report by Expert Market Research includes the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) market analysis of the different types of feed enzymes.

It also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price analysis of the regions in the industry.

The major importing and exporting countries of feed enzymes in the year 2019, both value- and volume-wise, are presented in the report.

The report provides additional customisations which include cost analysis and manufacturing process.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

