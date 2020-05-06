Favorable Prospects for Duck Tape Market as Demand Continues Rising During Covid-19 Pandemic

The global Duck Tape market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Duck Tape market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Duck Tape market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Duck Tape across various industries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Nashua

Gorilla Glue, Inc.

Advance Tapes International

Eastar company

Canadian Technical Tape Ltd

Shurtape

Ajit Industries Private Limited

UNIK TAPE

Supertape

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

General purpose

Industrial grade

Professional grade

Segment by Application

Residential/Civilian

Industrial

General Military

The Duck Tape market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

