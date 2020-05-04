Fat Replacers Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

The global Fat Replacers Market was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.17 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Humectants Market

Non-fat substances that act like fatty substances in foods are known as fat replacers. Ideally, fat replacers have no health hazards and taste and look as good as natural fats with fewer calorie counts. These substances have witnessed an increased demand in foods such as baked goods, cheeses, sour cream, yogurt, margarine, salad dressing, sauces, and gravies.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing occurrences of obesity-related illnesses

1.2 Growing health awareness among the masses

1.3 Increase in demand for convenience foods

1.4 High demand from the Asia Pacific region

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent regulations regarding manufacturing practices

2.2 Unpopular flavors of fat replacers

Market Segmentation:

The global Fat Replacers Market is segmented on the basis of form, product type, source, application and region.

1. Global Fat Replacers Market, by Form:

1.1 Liquid

1.2 Powder

2. Global Fat Replacers Market, by Product Type:

2.1 Protein-based

2.1.1 Soy

2.1.2 Egg

2.1.3 Milk

2.1.4 Whey

2.2 Carbohydrate-based

2.2.1 Starch

2.2.2 Cellulose

2.2.3 Gum

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Lipid-based

3. Others

4. Global Fat Replacers Market, by Source:

4.1 Plant

4.2 Animal

5. Global Fat Replacers Market, by Application:

5.1 Dairy & frozen desserts

5.2 Bakery products

5.3 Beverages

5.4 Processed meat

5.5 Sauces, Dressings, and Spreads

5.6 Others

6. Global Fat Replacers Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cargill, Incorporated

2. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

3. DKS Co. Ltd.

4. Corbion

5. CP Kelco

6. FMC Corporation

7. DuPont Danisco

8. Fiberstar, Inc.

9. Archer Daniels Midland Company

10. Beneo GmbH

11. Tate & Lyle PLC

12. Solvaira Specialties, Inc.

13. Kerry Group PLC

14. Ulrick & Short

15. Avebe U.A.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Research study on the Fat Replacers Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

