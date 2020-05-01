Facade Market Growth 2020-2025 | Industry Analysis & Forecast | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Facade Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global facade market is expected to reach a value of around USD 320 billion by 2025, driven by a rising focus on the aesthetic appearance of buildings and inflating income levels.

Facade is the exterior face or wall of a building, especially the principal front. It is an interface between the internal and external environments of the building. Some of the most common materials used for cladding modern city buildings are glass, stainless steel, fibre, etc. Along with an aesthetic look, it provides a sustainable, cost-effective and high-quality exterior.

Advancements in technology have led to the introduction of an innovative dynamic façade system, Energy Frames. It is developed based on the experiences of several specially designed solutions. The frames can be moved vertically or horizontally in front of the window, thereby solving the fundamental functions of facades like daylight control, noise reduction, natural ventilation and solar shading. They are suitable for new as well as renovation projects in corporate headquarters, institutions, office buildings, etc.

Technology has also created a panoply of approaches to façade construction and design ranging from kinetic facades and curved glass to fibre-reinforced materials and weathered steel. For instance, Al Bahr Towers in Abu Dhabi consists of umbrella-like panels which open and close in response to the sun’s movements to achieve optimal light and shade entering the building. Moreover, advanced manufacturing techniques and new CAD technology have led to the production of curved glass at low cost. In addition to this, GFRP and GFRC are now being used to increase sustainability credentials. Some of the popular examples are Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku and St. Botolph Building in London.

Market Analysis by Types:

Ventilated Façade Non-Ventilated Façade Curtain Wall Façade

The façade market is categorized on the basis of types into ventilated, non-ventilated and curtain wall facades.

Market Analysis by Materials:

Glass Metal Plastics & Fibres Stone Cladding

Depending on materials used in facades, the market is divided as glass, material, stone cladding, plastics and fibres, and others.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Residential Commercial Industrial

Facades find application in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific LATAM Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

Rapid urbanisation has created more requirement for new buildings which, in turn, has boosted the growth of the façade market. The flourishing construction industry in Asia Pacific, particularly in Southeast Asia, has increased the construction of high-rise buildings in the residential, commercial and industrial sector. Various governments across the globe are encouraging the building of educational institutes, hospitals, etc. in developing countries. In 2018, Asia Pacific was recorded to be the biggest market for facades followed by North America and Europe. The Government of India has approved National Urban Housing Fund and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for residential housing which are expected provide thrust to the market growth. The introduction of environment-friendly façade materials, especially in the United States and the United Kingdom where customers are more receptive to the materials used for construction, has also catapulted the façade market. The architecture sector is carrying out R&D operations to develop more sustainable facades which can absorb solar energy for generating energy in buildings.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The report gives insights into the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) market based on types, materials and applications of facades. This Expert Market Research report analyses the global façade market, with a special focus on the price analyses of the regional markets during the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted period (2020-2025). It analyses the major importing and exporting countries by their value and volume in the year 2019. The report additionally offers insights on cost analysis, manufacturing process and value chain analysis.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis-

Rockwool Rockpanel B.V. (RKWBF) FunderMax GmbH YKK AP Inc. Trimo d.d. Schüco International KG Skanska AB (SKA-B.ST) Enclos Corp. Aluplex SL Saint-Gobain Corporation (EPA: SGO) Hansen Group Limited National Enclosure Company, LLC

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

