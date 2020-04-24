Eyewear Market Report 2020 | EXPERTMARKETRESEARCH.com

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Eyewear Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global eyewear market size was around USD 138.2 billion in 2019. The industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% between 2020 and 2025 to attain a value of USD 219.4 billion by 2025.

The global eyewear market is being driven by the rising demand for eyewear products for vision correction, protection of eyes from sunlight, and harmful UV rays,as well as to enhance one’s appearance. The growing demand for corrective glasses due to the increasing incidences of ophthalmic disorders such as myopia, presbyopia, and hypermetropia is mainly driving the growth of this segment, and in turn, propelling the eyewear industry further.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the emerging market for the product over the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to factors like growing population, rising disposable incomes, growing consumer awareness regarding eyecare, and developing emerging economies like India and China within the region. China has emerged as the global leader in spectacles production and has a huge consumer base. The eyewear market in India is driven by the growing adoption of products for vision correction as well as from a fashion standpoint, along with the steadily flourishing online eyewear market in the region.

The significant investment by the companies in technology-based innovative solutions through new collaborations is expected to result in improved solutions for customers, thus, benefitting the overall eyewear industry. In November 2018, Fielmann Ventures GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fielmann AG (OTCMKTS: FLMNF), a key player in the industry, announced a multi-million investment in FittingBox, a global leader in 3D try-on and fitting technology, acquiring 20% of its total share. The investment by the company is aimed at expanding its digitisation strategy, aiming to digitise the eyewear industry to benefit consumers without compromising on quality. Such developments are expected to aid the growth of the eyewear market globally over the forecast period.

Market Breakup by Product:

Spectacles

Sunglasses

Contact Lenses

Market Breakup by Gender:

Men

Women

Unisex

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Optical Stores

Independent Brand Showrooms

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Findings of the Report:

The global eyewear market is being driven by the growing prevalence of visual disorders and rising consumer awareness regarding eye health.

The growing global population and rising disposable incomes, coupled with the increasing demand for premium quality eyewear is providing further impetus to the industry for its growth.

The growing eyecare awareness campaigns supported by government organisations in developing economies is providing a further boost to the industry.

The growing popularity of online platforms among consumers, along with the increased acceptance of technology, particularly in the emerging nations, is further contributing significantly to the industry growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global eyewear market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025), providing various trends in the industry for these periods.

The report offers historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market information for the product, gender, distribution channel, and regional markets of the global eyewear industry.

It also provides an assessment of the industry based on the Porter’s Five Forces model along with a SWOT and value chain analysis.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Charmant Group

Ciba Vision

Cooper Vision (NYSE: COO)

Fielmann AG (ETR: FIE)

Others

