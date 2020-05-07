Extruders Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2025

Global Extruders Market

By End use industry (Transporation, Consumer Goods, Others), By Type (Twin Screw Extruder, Single Screw Extruder, RAM Extruder), By Region (North America, South America, Asia pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Rest of World)

Market Overview:

The Global Extruders Market was valued at USD 7.72 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 11.85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.38% from 2017 to 2025.

Due to the increasing population, growing global economy and rising consumer spending have resulted in the increase in demand for goods and vehicles in the emerging economies. This is fueling the growth for the extruders market. Rising demand for metal products, windows and door frames, canopies, bridge decks etc. are also leading to the major growth of the extruders market. This market is targeting the audience from sectors like end use industries, Government bodies, Industry Associations, Investment banks and others.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rise in automotive industry in Asia Pacific.

1.2 High demand for extruded products in the building industry.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Major rise in cost of raw materials.

Market segmentation

The Global Extruders Market is segmented on the basis of End use industry, Type and Region.

1. By End Use Industry.

1.1 Transporation

1.2 Building & Construction

1.3 Consumer Goods

1.4 Others

2. By Type:

2.1 Twin Screw Extruder

2.2 Single Screw Extruder

2.3 RAM Extruder

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Middle East and Africa

3.5 Latin America

3.6 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

2. Coperion GmbH

3. NFM

4. Kraussmaffei Group

5. Davis-Standard, LLC

6. Milacron Holdings Corp.

7. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.

8. Battenfeld-Cincinnati

9. Clextral

10. Leistritz AG

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

