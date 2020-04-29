Extremity Reconstruction Market Emerging Trend And Strong Application Scope By 2022 key players like DePuy Synthes (a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson),Smith & Nephew plc,Stryker Corporation

Extremities are external articulated organs, which execute various locomotive functions. The human body has four extremities, i.e., two upper limbs and two lower limbs. In the recent times, leading players have increased their focus on the extremity reconstruction market, as the joint reconstruction market especially hips and knee reconstruction segment has witnessed sluggish growth in the recent years.

Extremity reconstruction market is a small segment of the orthopedic industry, but is the fastest growing market for reconstructive joint replacements. The world extremity reconstruction market was $1,833 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $3,041 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Some of the key players of Extremity Reconstruction Market:

DePuy Synthes (a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson),Smith & Nephew plc,Stryker Corporation,Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation,Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.,Wright Medical Group N.V.,CONMED Corporation,Acumed, Inc., Arthrex, Inc.,Skeletal Dynamics LLC.

The world extremity reconstruction market is driven by increase in the number of joint disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis coupled with increase in geriatric population and rapid rise in lifestyle-related disorders, such as obesity and diabetes that lead to joint disorders. In addition, increasing awareness of patients for better treatment options and need for better quality of living are expected to propel the market.

Changes in clinical practice patterns, technological advancements such as reversed shoulder instead of anatomic shoulder and ankle arthroplasty for treating ankle fusion, and development of minimally invasive techniques such as stemless shoulder implants are expected to boost the market growth. However, high cost factor and failures & complications associated with the surgery are expected to hamper the market growth.

The world extremity reconstruction market is segmented on the basis of product, biomaterial, and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented mainly into upper extremity reconstruction and lower extremity reconstruction. Upper extremity reconstruction segment is subsegmented into shoulder, elbow, and hand & wrist. Lower extremity reconstruction is subsegmented into foot & ankle. Shoulder replacement has the largest market share, owing to the largest patient population and technological advancements in shoulder implants such as reverse shoulder implants and stemless implants

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Extremity Reconstruction market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Extremity Reconstruction Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

