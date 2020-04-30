Explosives Market Size, Share, Forecast 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Explosives Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global explosives market demand reached a volume of 16.7 million metric tons in 2019. The market is likely to increase at a CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period 2020-2025 to reach a volume of approximately 21.4 million metric tons by 2025.

The downstream industries of explosives are driving their market, including metal, quarrying, non-metal, and coal. The dominant end-use industry is the coal industry, accounting for more than 50% of the global consumption of explosives. The leading coal-producing countries include the United States, China, Russia, India, Australia, and Indonesia, among others. Metal mining is also emerging as a major end-use sector, especially in developing markets like Africa.

The global explosives market is primarily being driven by the mining industry. The major key players of the market are concentrated in North America, especially Orica and Dyno Nobel. These leading players in the market supply significant volumes of explosives to the mining companies in the region. North America and the Asia Pacific are the leading markets in the industry. Australia is a significant explosives market in the Asia Pacific due to the presence of a large coal industry in the region. Australia accounts for 20% of the total coal output globally. The market in the Asia Pacific is also expected to be aided by the growing coal industry in Southeast Asian countries.

In August 2016, Yara International (OTCMKTS: YARIY), a leading player in the global explosives market, introduced its first modular ammonium nitrate plant located in Australia. The company also manufactures TAN, that is, technical ammonium nitrate. Ammonium is the major component used in the production of explosives. Thus, the explosives output is likely to increase in the coming years with this capacity addition.

Market Analysis by End-Uses:

Coal Mining Metal Mining Quarrying and Non-Metal Construction Others

Explosives find their end-uses in coal mining, metal mining, quarrying and non-metal, and construction industries, among others.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

The regional markets for explosives can be segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The mining sector is the main driving factor for the explosives market. The increasing demand for coal, metals, and non-metals is driving the mining industry, and thus, the explosives market. The explosives market is also being aided by the growing construction industry. The increasing commodity demand is also supporting the explosives market growth. Declining ore grades are also driving the market for explosives further.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global explosives market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the major regions of explosives. The Expert Market Research report provides the cost analysis as well as the value chain analysis of the market. It also provides the key indicators for demand and price drivers in the market.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Enaex S.A. Yara International (OTCMKTS: YARIY) Orica Limited.(OTCMKTS: OCLDY) Dyno Nobel AEL Intelligent Blasting Sasol (NYSE: SSL) Maxam Corp. Austin Powder Company Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

