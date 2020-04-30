Explosion Proof Lighting Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2020 – 2027: Abtech Ltd, Airfal International, Alfred Pracht Lichttechnik Gmbh

The global explosion proof lighting market valued US$ 250.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 606.1 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period.

The equipment approved for use in a hazardous area is regulated by several certifying agencies. For instance, in North America, usually, UL (Underwriters Laboratories) and FM (Factory Mutual) provide standards, testing and certification in the country although CSA (the Canadian Standard Association) provides the same in Canada. Recently, FM, UL, and CSA have all implemented programs enabling certifications to be valid in both countries. The increasing government regulations for worker safety is the key factor propelling the explosion proof lighting market growth.

The key companies operating in the field of explosion proof lighting market that are profiled in the report include ABB Ltd, Abtech Ltd, Airfal International, Alfred Pracht Lichttechnik Gmbh, Atomsvet LLC, Cortem S.P.A., Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Glamox, and seventeen others.

The explosion proof lighting plays a crucial role in the oil & gas industry. The US has a huge network of oil rigs in the North American continent as well as globally. This fact has helped propel the market over the years. The processing facilities of oil & gas are unsafe owing to the presence of hazardous compounds during the operations. The explosion proof lighting systems are deployed for preventing the ignition of spark from the electrical equipment.

Global Explosion Proof Lighting Market – By Application

Chemical

Marine

Power Plants

Airports

Military Bases

Oil & Gas

Laboratory

Food & Beverage

Transportation Facility

Others

Regardless of the current high price of oil as well as lower budgets, regulations regarding safety in the oil & gas industry environment are becoming more stringent. The oil & gas industry has a highly flammable and explosive atmosphere; explosion proof lighting is extensively used in petroleum processing, gas stations or storage among others. Lighting fixtures used in oil & gas plants such as emergency light, flashlight, high-bay, or even street light must be approved with explosion-proof certification. Moreover, the oil & gas industry, operating conditions are a constant challenge. Replacing a single luminaire can be expensive and probably even dangerous. Thus, the installation of safe, efficient, as well as, cost-effective lighting is vital in these environments. Also, another important factor for the dominance of the oil & gas sector is the cost of explosion proof lights used in this industry. The explosion proof lights used in the oil & gas industry is comparatively expensive, which is further increasing the market share of oil & gas.

