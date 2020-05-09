Explore Automotive Active Body Panels Market size, analysis, and forecast report by 2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Automotive Active Body Panels Market: Introduction

Automobiles owe a significant part of the greenhouse gas emission across the globe in the present times. So as to reduce the harmful emission through the automobiles, the automakers collectively are incorporating light- weight auto-components such as automotive active body panels in vehicle design so as to facilitate reduction of the overall energy consumption. One of the preferred ways is the introduction of light weight automotive active body panels which fulfils the desired objective. Automotive active body panels are also termed as adjustable automotive body panels as it can adjust according to the conditions in situations such vehicles crash, accident or collision. The automotive active body panel is one of the most sought after and embryonic auto-component in the automotive industry. All the key manufacturers in the global automotive active body panels market are continuously focusing to improve, design and develop such novel products so as to stay ahead of each other in this competitive industry.

Globally, the damage rate of automobiles has surged due to increasing incidences of accidents and traffic rules violations. Furthermore, automobile damages due to impacts and accidents have increased to a high extent throughout the globe, this is directly impacting market growth and acting as the prominent driver for the overall automotive active body panels market. Developments in insurance, claims and the automobile aftermarket have led to the expansion of new repair methods and recent processes, which have meaningfully broadened the scope across commercial and passenger vehicle classes. Manufacturers and insurance companies are tying up to offer customized insurance policies to consumers at the time of purchasing a new vehicle, this factors are estimated to create several growth opportunities for the global automotive active body panels market.

Automotive Active Body Panels Market: Dynamics

The growth of automobile sales in the global market is a prominent driver for the automotive active body panels market. In 2015, the UN (United Nations) has signed the global goals for the sustainable development including focus on environmental stability and economic growth. A potential way of attaining these goals is the introduction of more new sustainable materials in products such as the automobiles that are marketed in the public to reduce the overall environmental impact and also enabling the economic growth. While analyzing the possible challenges for the introduction of new and unique materials into the automobiles and its related components such as the automotive active body panels, enormous amount of resources are being invested by various value chain participants in the global market.

The automotive active body panels market has witnessed various advancements in recent years as deployment of new methods and technologies for automotive diagnosis and remanufacturing of some of the reliable parts and components, which can be installed with perfection and precision in an automobile. Additionally, new manufacturing technologies, such as 3D printing or additive manufacturing have empowered manufacturers to produce the most complex and difficult parts and components such as automotive active body panels with ease and in very less manufacturing time. Also, the market for automotive active body panels has increased due to development in the overall automotive sector, as consumers are more attracted towards safety and riding comfort. Moreover, in developed nations, high standard of living and growing disposable income have enabled consumers to replace faulty and damaged parts and components, even when they are slightly damaged, as consumers are more aesthetically conscious for their vehicles and hence the demand for automotive active body panels is estimated to increase over the forecast period. Furthermore, growth in racing and adventure sports, such as dirt racing and off-road driving are expected to fuel growth of the overall automotive active body panels market in the coming future. The sustained production of new vehicle units is expected to augment the growth of automotive active body panels market significantly and hence, this market is forecasted to grow yet more rapidly in the future. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the global automotive active body panels market is estimated to growth with a prominent CAGR over the forecast period.

Automotive Active Body Panels Market: Segmentation

The automotive active body panels market can be segmented by product type, position, sales channel, and vehicle type.

By product type, the automotive active body panels market can be segmented as:

Conventional Automotive Body Panels

Energy Storage Automotive Body Panels

By position, the automotive active body panels market can be segmented as:

Front Body Panels

Rear Body Panels

By sales channel, the automotive active body panels market can be segmented as:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Aftermarket

By motorcycle type, the automotive active body panels market can be segmented as:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Active Body Panels Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe have a high standard of living with luxurious lifestyles and high disposable incomes, this has led to the growth of automotive active body panels in the respective regions as the consumers have the capability to replace the defective components. Moreover, the consumers are very conscious to repair their vehicles after an accident or mishap, and hence the customers have developed a liking towards the comfortable and smooth riding experience and this in turn is estimated to fuel the demand for automotive active body panels in the global market. Automotive active body panels have a high replacement rate in automobiles, which may arise from small scratches to heavy damages, thus the global automotive active body panels market is expected see rapid growth in all developed and developing countries in the future. Emerging economies in the APEJ region, countries like India and China, is the target market for all the automotive industries thus the growth of the automotive active body panels will depend on the APAC region. Additionally, in countries such as China, India and Brazil automobiles are considered as a basic mode of transportation and hence, there is enormous growth potential for the automotive active body panels market in the near future.

Automotive Active Body Panels Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive Active Body Panels market identified across the value chain include:

General Motors

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

Toyota Motor Corporation

Porsche AG

Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

Volkswagen Group

Tata Motors

Voestalpine Metal Forming GmbH

Nissan Motor Company Ltd.

