Exclusive Forecast Study: Global Decorated Apparel Market with Focus on Imprintables Apparel: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)



The global decorated apparel market is estimated to reach US$47.30 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 10.91% for the period spanning 2020-2024, whereas the global imprintables apparel market is forecasted to reach US$19.81 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.85% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The growth of the market has been driven by the rising millennial population, growing urbanization, upsurge in economic growth and increasing e-commerce penetration. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include emergence of Direct to Customer (DTC) retailers, increasing adoption of digital printing, development in printing techniques and increasing demand for personalized apparels. However, growth of the market would be challenged by high printing costs, harmful environmental impacts and excessive reliance on technology.

The global decorated apparel market can be categorized on the basis of type and end user. On the other hand, the global imprintables apparel market is segmented on the basis of technique. In terms of type, the global decorated apparel market can be categorized into embroidery, imprintables and others. On the basis of end user, the global decorated apparel market can segmented into women, men and children. The imprintables apparel market can be segmented into screen printing, dye sublimation, digital printing and others, in terms of technique.

The U.S. market is an emerging market where growth lies in high demand for customized clothing among the populace in the region, growth in e-commerce and retail channels, development of printing technologies augmenting the demand for graphic t-shirts and the increased disposable income of the individuals.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global decorated apparel market (segmented on the basis of type and end user) with focus on global imprintables apparel market (segmented on the basis of technique).

The major regional and country markets (The U.S. and International region) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrand Inc., Delta Apparel Inc., Oxford Industries Inc., Fruit of the Loom Inc. and Advance Printwear Ltd.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Apparel Manufacturers

Apparel Distributors/Wholesalers

End Users (Women, Men and Others)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities.

