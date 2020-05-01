EV Traction Motor Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2020-2027

The mounting preference of the masses towards emission-free vehicles has increased the sales of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), which is boosting the EV traction motor market. Similarly, the stringent environmental regulation, as well as emission norms to safeguard environmental sustainability, are the factors for the growth in the demand for EV traction motor market in the forecast period.

The rising demand for Energy-Efficient Motors and growing investments in the railway sector are the major drivers for the growth of the EV traction motor market. The increasing focus on electric vehicles is creating opportunities for the EV traction motor market in the coming years.

The “Global EV traction motor Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of EV traction motor market with detailed market segmentation by motor type, and vehicle type, and geography. The global EV traction motor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading EV traction motor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global EV traction motor market is segmented on the motor type, and vehicle type. Based on motor type, the market is segmented into AC traction motors, DC traction motors. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented into hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global EV traction motor market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The EV traction motor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting EV traction motor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis across various regions namely: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The reports cover key developments in the EV traction motor market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from EV traction motor market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for EV traction motor in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the EV traction motor market.

The report also includes the profiles of key EV traction motor companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– AB SKF

– ABB Ltd.

– Avid Technology Limited

– Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

– Nidec Corporation

– Parker-Hannifin Corporation

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Valeo SA

– ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation

– Zytek Group Limited

