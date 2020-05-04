Europe Stevia Market Research 2020 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Stevia Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Europe stevia market is being aided by the growing global stevia market, which recorded a value of almost USD 0.98 million in 2019. It is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2020 and 2025.

Get a Free Sample Report For Market Study – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=211

Europe dominates the global stevia market after the Asia Pacific, accounting for over one-fifth of the global stevia consumption. Within Europe, France maintains a strong hold over the market. After the approval of stevia extracts for use in the European Union in November 2011, the market has grown rapidly. However, the region relies on the import of stevia leaves to produce stevia-based products in the area. The increasing rates of obesity and diabetes in the region is primarily driving the growth of the market.

Read full report summary with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-stevia-market

The increasing innovation in the beverage sector, along with an increase in the production of ready-to-drink and non-alcoholic beverages, is driving the Europe stevia market further. In 2018, Tate & Lyle PLC (LON: TATE), a leading player in the region, launched its first premium Reb M stevia sweetener, TASTEVA® M Stevia Sweetener, targeting the consumers looking for a natural alternative over sugar and, thus, allowing for innovations in the food and beverage sector. In June 2016, GLG Life Tech Corporation (TSX: GLG), a global leader in the natural sweeteners market, partnered with Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM), also a leading player in the stevia industry, to manufacture, market and sell low-calorie stevia to consumers across the world, thus, expanding its market to meet the increasing stevia demand.

Market Breakup by Type:

Leaf Powder Liquid

Stevia, based on its extract type, can be divided into leaves, powder, and liquid form.

Market Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages Dairy Oral Care Pharmaceutical Others

It finds application in different sectors like food and beverages, dairy, oral care, and pharmaceutical, among others.

Market Breakup by Country:

Germany France United Kingdom Spain Others

Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Spain, among others, are the major regional markets in the Europe stevia market.

Key Findings of the Report:

The Europe stevia market is driven by the increasing health awareness, resulting in an increased demand for low-calorie products, which is aiding the market growth. The constantly growing beverage sector, with the increasing popularity of energy drinks, is aiding the market further. The rising demand for great-tasting, plant-based products over the artificial ones, is providing further impetus to the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides an overview of the Europe stevia market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market information for the types, applications, and regional markets for stevia in Europe. The report further provides an assessment of the market based on the Porter’s Five Forces model along with a SWOT and value chain analysis.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

PureCircle Limited (OTCMKTS: PCRTF) Cargill, Incorporated Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS: TATYY) Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) Ingredion Incorporated Stévial HYET Sweet Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/natural-sweeteners-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-natural-sweeteners-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com