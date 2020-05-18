Europe Silicones Market Projected to Reach 1 Million Metric Tons by 2024 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Silicones Market Report and Forecast 2019-2024’, the Europe silicones market is being aided by the growth of the global silicones market at a CAGR of nearly 5% between 2014-2018. The Europe silicones market is projected to reach 1 million metric tons by 2024.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&id=132&flag=B

Silicones are polymers made up of chains of alternating silicon and oxygen atoms. Due to the versatility of their forms which range from solids to liquids to a paste-like consistency, they find their application across numerous sectors. They are used as coating agents, water repellents, emulsions, sealants, and anti-foaming agents, among others. The Europe silicones market is driven by the rising demand for silicones from the automobiles and transportation sector.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-silicones-market

Silicones as rubbers, resins, lubricants, coatings, elastomers and coatings add to the make-up of various automobiles components like airbags, tires, gaskets, hoses, seals, sensors, fuel tanks, etc. Automobile components made of silicones contribute to the reduction of the total vehicular weight and also reduce friction. With EU seeking to cut over a third of car emissions by 2030, the silicone industry in the region will find a further impetus as reduction of overall vehicular weights also leads to a greater fuel efficiency. Moreover, the move by EU intends to encourage the manufacture and consumption of more electric vehicles, which will also boost the silicones market. Silicones provide cost-efficient components for e-vehicles for adhesion, insulation, sealing, and fire resistance.

1 Preface

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Key Demand Drivers

3.3 Top Global Suppliers

3.4 Supply Market Changes

3.5 Feedstock Movements

4 Global Betaines Market Overview

4.1 Chart: Global Betaines Demand by Type

4.1.1 Natural

4.1.2 Synthetic

4.2 Chart: Global Betaines Demand by Application

4.2.1 By Industry Segment

4.2.2 By HPC (as Surfactants)

4.3 Chart: Global Betaines Application by Grades

4.3.1 In HPC

4.3.2 In F&B

4.4 Figure: Global Betaines Market Historical Consumption (2014-2018) & Forecast (2019-2024)

4.5 Figure: Global Betaines Market Historical Production (2014-2018) & Forecast (2019-2024)

4.6 Figure: Global Betaines Market (as Surfactants) Historical Consumption (2014-2018) & Forecast (2019-2024)

4.7 Figure: Global Betaines Market (as Surfactants) Historical Production (2014-2018) & Forecast (2019-2024)

5 Global (HS Code-340219) Betaines Trade Analysis (2018)

5.1 Major Exporting Countries by Value & Volume

5.2 Major Importing Countries by Value & Volume

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

1. BASF SE (ETR: BAS.)

2. Kao Chemical Corp Shanghai

3. Evonik specialty Chemicals Shanghai Co Ltd.

4. Shanghai Kang Xin Chemical Co., Ltd.

5. Weifang Sunwin Chemicals

6. Miwon EOD Co., Ltd.

7. Chemrez technologies, Inc.

8. Galaxy Surfactants Ltd (NSE: GALAXYSURF)

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latam-silicones-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-betaines-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com