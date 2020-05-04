Europe Oral Care Market Research Report by EpxertMarketResearch.com 2020-2025

According to a new report by EMR titled, ‘Europe Oral Care Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025‘, the Europe oral care market attained a value of almost USD 8.78 billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2020 and 2025 to reach USD 10.66 billion by 2025.

Germany is leading the Europe oral care market. It is driven by the growing awareness regarding dental hygiene and the technological advancements made in the sector. The market for oral care is also driven by the growing beauty and personal care industry in Germany. The expanding distribution channels, such as drugstores, are also aiding the market in the country. The United Kingdom and France follow Germany as the other significant oral care markets in Europe.

Unilever (NYSE: UN) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) are the major key players in the Europe oral care market. In 2019, Unilever entered into an agreement with Procter & Gamble to acquire Fluocaril and Parogencyl oral care brands. Fluocaril and Parogencyl are known for being therapeutic brands, primarily sold in France and Spain. They enjoy a strong endorsement for their product portfolios from health professionals. While Fluocaril provides oral care solutions that specialize in protection against cavities, Parogencyl fights gum diseases. This acquisition will enhance Unilever’s position in the oral care industry within France as well as Spain. With their high awareness, powerful brand heritage, and sound reputation amongst dentists, these brands will boost the Unilever’s existing oral care portfolio.

Market Analysis by Product Type:

Toothpaste Toothbrush Mouthwash Denture Products Dental Accessories

The market for oral care is divided based on product type into toothpaste, toothbrush, mouthwash, denture products, and dental accessories, among others. While toothpaste is further divided into paste, powder, gel, and polish, toothbrush is further segmented into electric and manual. Mouthwash, too, is further bifurcated into medicated and non-medicated. Denture products can be sub-divided into fixatives, cleaners, and others, and dental accessories are categorised as dental flosses, breath fresheners, cosmetic dental products, tongue scrapers, and others.

Market Analysis by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Retailers Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online retailers, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

Regionally, the market for oral care is segmented into Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain, among others.

Key Findings of The Report:

The market for Europe oral care is expected to be driven by the technological innovations taking place in the industry. The flourishing cosmetics and personal care industry in the region is expected to provide impetus to the market growth. The growing ageing population in the region is aiding the market for oral care, as the older generations require extra dental care, and have a higher risk of gum diseases. The increase in the application of teeth whitening products by the ageing population in Europe is invigorating the market growth. The rise in dental hygiene and treatment expenditure is expected to drive the market for oral care in the region. The oral care industry is being driven by the rise in the initiatives taken up by the governments and individual communities to promote oral health and prevent oral diseases.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The EMR report offers an in-depth overview of the global oral care market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also gives the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the product types, distribution channels, and regional markets of oral care in Europe. The report offers a detailed insight into the region-wise historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends of oral care. It evaluates the global trade data for the year 2019, covering the volume and value of the major importing and exporting countries.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Pierre Fabre Oral Care, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Schiffer GmbH, Pierrot, and Lactona Europe BV, among others, are the key players in the Europe oral care market. The comprehensive report covers their market share, capacities, and latest developments like mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) Unilever NV (AMS: UNA ) Pierre Fabre Oral Care Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. Schiffer GmbH Pierrot Lactona Europe BV

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

