Europe Natural Sweeteners Market 2020:COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Forecast 2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

The European Natural Sweeteners market attained a volume of more than 30 million MT in 2018, higher by about 2.4% as compared to the previous year. Increasing demand for sugar substitutes and low-calorie food and beverages have supplemented the growth of the market. Further, consumers have been displaying apprehension towards artificial sweeteners and greater interest in natural, plant-derived intensive sweeteners.

Owing to the greater consumption of bakery and confectionery products, Europe falls just behind America to hold a market share of nearly 17%. Europe natural sweeteners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 1.7% over the forecasted years due to increased application of sweeteners in the region.

Foods and beverages are the largest categories with reference to overall new product introductions, and among segments with the highest number of low/no/reduced sugar or calorie introductions. Toothpaste has exhibited increased low/no/reduced sugar claims and reduction in grams sugar per serving (100 grams).

Greater incidences of obesity and diabetes among the population are further expected to drive the growth of the market.

The European market is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.3% annually during the forecasted period from 2019 to 2024. The international high-intensity sweetener market has grown with natural sweeteners like stevia being the most popular product.

Europe Natural Sweeteners Market Analysis Demand by Type:

1. Sucrose

2. Glucose & fructose Syrup

3. Sorbitol

4. Mannitol

5. Xylitol

6. Stevia

Glucose and fructose syrups, sorbitol, mannitol, xylitol and stevia are some of the leading natural sweeteners mentioned in the report by Expert Market Research.

Europe Natural Sweeteners Market Analysis Demand by Application:

1. Food and Beverages

2. Toothpaste

3. Pharmaceutical

4. Industrial Application

Natural sweeteners find their applications in food and beverage, toothpaste, pharmaceutical and industrial sectors, among others.

Key Findings of the report:

1. The most common feedstock for production of natural sweeteners are maize, wheat and potato.

2. Natural sweeteners find their largest application in the food and beverage sector, with most new products introduced containing no or reduced sugar content.

3. Toothpastes, too, are aiding the natural sweeteners market with the reduction of sugar in the products and increasing claims of low or no sugar.

4. Growing cases of obesity and diabetes in Europe will aid the growth of the European natural sweeteners market.

5. The European market is projected to grow at a rate of CAGR 2.3% annually in the period between 2019 and 2024.

6. Consumers are viewing artificial sweeteners with greater trepidation, driving the market for natural intensive sweeteners.

Key Offerings of the report:

1. The Expert Market Research report explores the historical (2014-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) supply and demand for natural sweeteners by its type and applications across various industries.

2. It provides a detailed analysis of the trade data for natural sweeteners in 2018.

3. It also presents the latest as well as forecasted price trends of natural sweeteners and its feedstock.

4. The report provides a survey of the competitive landscape of the European natural sweeteners market.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

2. Associated British Foods plc

3. Cargill, Inc

4. Corbion Purac (Corbion N.V.)

5. Celanese Corporation

6. Ingredion, Inc.

7. Danisco Du Pont (Dansico A/S)

8. DSM (Koninklijke DSM N.V.)

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

