Europe, Middle East and Africa Sorbitol Market 2019: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Report and Forecast, 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe, Middle East and Africa Sorbitol Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Europe, Middle East and Africa sorbitol market reached a volume of almost 0.57 million metric tons in 2019. The market is expected to support the growth of the global sorbitol market, which is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The Europe, Middle East and Africa sorbitol market is being aided by the thriving food and beverage and cosmetics sectors in the region. Germany is the leading market for sorbitol in the region. The market for sorbitol in Germany is being aided by the country’s healthy food and beverage industry. The sorbitol market in Germany is also expected to be aided by the increasing R&D undertakings in the food and beverage industry in the region. The cosmetic industry in emerging markets like Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the UAE in the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness a robust growth in the coming years and, thus, aiding the sorbitol market growth as the product is used in various cosmetic products as a humectant and as a sweetener. The rising oral car market within the region is expected to drive the growth of the sorbitol market further as people are becoming more aware of dental problems due to programs aimed at children and other vulnerable population.

Ingredion, Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading player within the Europe, Middle East and Africa market. It is a key manufacturer of sorbitol globally, catering to the rising sugar-free and reduced-sugar confectionery markets like chewing gum, frosting, and icing, among others. Ingredion’s sorbitol finds applications as an excipient in food applications, crystallisation inhibitor, freeze point depressant, and as a humectant.

Market Analysis by Type:

Liquid Sorbitol Powder Sorbitol

The sorbitol market, on the basis of type, is divided into liquid sorbitol and powder sorbitol.

Market Analysis by Application:

Pharmaceutical Toothpaste Food & Confectionaries Cosmetics & Toiletries Industrial Surfactants Others

On the basis of application, the market is divided into pharmaceutical, toothpaste, food and confectioneries, cosmetics and toiletries, and industrial surfactants, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

Germany France United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Nigeria

Regionally, the market is divided into Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria.

Key Findings of The Report:

The Europe, Middle East and Africa sorbitol market is being driven by the increase in the application of sorbitol in the food and beverage sector. The rapid increase in the health and diet-conscious consumers, having a rising spending power, are propelling the market forward. Young consumers are looking out for healthy, convenient, and easy-to-prepare food, and RTD beverages, which often contain sorbitol is further invigorating the market for sorbitol. Growth in the sub-segments of the food and beverage sector, such as baked goods, long-life bakery products, and confectionery, is further providing an impetus for the market growth. An increase in the urbanization in the regions is aiding the market growth for sorbitol.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the Europe, Middle East and Africa sorbitol market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the types, applications, and regional markets of sorbitol. It gives an in-depth look at the regional price trends for sorbitol and its feedstock in the Europe, Middle East and Africa sorbitol market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). It analyses the global trade data for sorbitol and its feedstock, looking into the value and volume of the significant importing as well as exporting countries.

Roquette Frères SA, Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, and Tongaat Hulett Starch (Pty) Limited are the key players in the Europe, Middle East and Africa sorbitol market. The Expert Market Research report looks into the capacity, market share, and latest developments of these major players like plant turnarounds, mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Roquette Frères SA Cargill, Incorporated Ingredion, Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Tereos Starch & Sweeteners Tongaat Hulett Starch (Pty) Limited

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

