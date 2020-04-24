Europe Laundry Detergents Market Research Report 2020-2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by EMR titled, ‘Europe Laundry Detergents Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, the global laundry detergents industry attained a value of USD 71 billion in 2019, aided by the growth of the Europe laundry detergents market. The Europe laundry detergents market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.1% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain USD 13.17 billion in 2025.

The Europe laundry detergents market is driven by the rising population, along with growing disposable income of the consumers is driving the industry forward. They are used as cleaning agents, and they help get rid of the stains from the fabric. They have a significant role in providing hygiene and securing the cleanliness of an individual.

The market has shown great potential in Europe due to rising health and hygiene awareness. Unilever (NYSE: UN) and Proctor and Gamble (NYSE: PG) are the two of the significant laundry detergents companies in Europe. Unilever recently launched a natural plant-based detergent with a completely recyclable pack as part of its OMO brand. Proctor and Gamble is a crucial player in the laundry detergents market in Europe, accounting for 24% of the overall 2019 net sales of the company. Fabric & Homecare is a significant contributing segment in this market.

Market Analysis by Forms:

Powder Liquid Others

Laundry detergents are broadly divided into powder, liquid, and other forms.

Market Analysis by Types:

Enzymatic Non-Enzymatic

By type, the laundry detergents are segregated into enzymatic and non-enzymatic.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Household Industrial and Institutional

The laundry detergents are applicable in household and the industrial and institutional areas.

Market Analysis by Regions:

Germany UK France Spain Italy Others

By region, the Europe laundry detergents have penetrated Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Italy, among others

Key Findings of the Report:

The rising population, along with growing disposable income of the consumers, is driving the industry forward. The rising health and hygiene awareness among younger consumers is propelling the market forward. Widespread penetration of washing machines and laundry care products, along with rising demand environment-friendly products are providing the impetus for the growth of the organic segment of the industry. The laundry detergents industry in the continent is driven by the rise in the hospitality and tourism sector. The progress in the online retail industry is providing a further catalyst for industry growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The EMR report provides a detailed overview of the market for the periods, (2015-2019) and (2020-2025), by the forms, types, applications, and regions of Europe laundry detergents. The report also evaluates the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) markets. It gives an in-depth insight into the price trends according to forms for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report by EMR analyses the global trade data, covering the value and volume of the major exporting and importing countries.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (OTCMKTS: HENKY) Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD) S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. Unilever (NYSE: UL) Alticor Inc. The Clorox Company Reckitt Benckiser Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

