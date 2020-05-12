Europe Household Care Market Grow at a CAGR of 1.5% Between 2020 and 2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Household Care Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Europe household care market is aided by the growth of the global household care market, which reached a value of USD 116.73 billion in 2019. The global market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% between 2020 and 2025 to attain a value of USD 127.63 billion by 2025.

Europe is a leading market for household careThe Europe household care market increased by 1.2% in 2017 since 2016In the EU, the household care sector witnessed an estimated annual turnover of almost EUR 28.6 billion in 2017Europe’s total manufacturing output for household care was approximately USD 30 billion in 2018Germany is one of the largest markets for household care within EuropeIn 2018, the Germany household care market stood at USD 6.4 billionThus, the growth in the demand for household care products in Germany has further propelled the growth of the household care market in Europe.

The growing health awareness and hygiene consciousness is the major reason for the growth of the household care market in EuropeSince consumers in Europe are increasingly avoiding the use of harmful chemicals and asking for greater ingredients transparency, Unilever (NYSE: UL), a leading consumer goods company, has willingly disclosed its fragrance ingredients on its home care products like OMO and Comfort throughout Europe and the USAConsumers are also increasingly becoming inclined towards sustainable and organic productsThus, Procter and Gamble (NYSE: PG), another major player in the household care industry, announced their goal of reducing plastic use for packaging by increasing their use of recycled plasticBy using recycled plastic, P&G seeks to avoid the use of over 300,000 tons of virgin plastic, thus, promoting healthy and hygienic environment.

Market Analysis by Products:

Laundry Detergents Laundry Additives Dishwashing Hard Surface Cleaners Toilet Care Others

The household care market can be divided on the basis of product types into laundry detergents, laundry additives, dishwashing, hard surface cleaners, and toilet care, among others.

Market Analysis by Regions:

Germany UK France Italy Spain Others

The major regions for the Europe household care market are Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain, among others.

Key Findings of the Report:

Increasing awareness among people about health and hygiene is aiding the growth of the household care market in Europe. The prospering economies of the countries in Europe is driving the growth of the household care market in Europe. The growing middle-class population in Europe is also pushing the household care market forward. The diversification of products along with innovations in products is propelling the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides an overview of the Europe household care market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) markets for the product types and regions by value.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Unilever(NYSE: UL) Reckitt Benckiser (LON: RB) The Procter & Gamble Company(NYSE: PG) Henkel AG & CoKGaA The Clorox Company(NYSE: CLX) SC Johnson Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Colgate-Palmolive Company Others

