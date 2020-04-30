Europe aircraft landing gear Market | Smart Technologies Are Changing in Industry

Currently, France is dominating the aircraft landing gear market in terms of installation, which in turn boosts the demand for aircraft landing gear market. The aerospace manufacturing sector of France is one of the most important sectors for the economy of the country, which is the world’s sixth-largest economy. The aerospace sector generated revenues amounting to US$ 55.10 Bn in 2018, backed by the presence of some of the world’s largest airplane manufacturers. Airbus, Dassault Aviation, ATR, and Daher are the largest aerospace manufacturers present in the France market. The Safran Group, which is one of the leading manufacturers and providers of aircraft landing gear systems, has bagged several contracts with the Airbus Group. Liebherr Group is another major manufacturer of landing gear systems having a noteworthy presence in France. The defense expenditure of the country amounted to US$ 63.8 Bn in 2018, out of which close to 50% of the budget share was allocated for equipment manufacturing. France is the second-largest exporter of aerospace equipment globally after the US. All these factors put together bring ample opportunities for aircraft landing gear in the region.

EUROPE AIRCRAFT LANDING GEAR MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Type

Main

Nose

Europe Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Aircraft Type

Airplanes

Helicopters

Europe Aircraft Landing Gear Market by End-User

Commercial

Armed Forces

Europe Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Gear Arrangement

Tricycle

Tandem

Tail Wheel

Europe Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Country

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

AAR Corp.

Circor International, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

GKN Aerospace Services Limited

Héroux-Devtek Inc.

Liebherr Group

Magellan Aerospace Corporation

Safran S.A.

Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd.

Triumph Group Inc.

