Europe aircraft landing gear Market | Smart Technologies Are Changing in Industry

Currently, France is dominating the aircraft landing gear market in terms of installation, which in turn boosts the demand for aircraft landing gear market. The aerospace manufacturing sector of France is one of the most important sectors for the economy of the country, which is the world’s sixth-largest economy. The aerospace sector generated revenues amounting to US$ 55.10 Bn in 2018, backed by the presence of some of the world’s largest airplane manufacturers. Airbus, Dassault Aviation, ATR, and Daher are the largest aerospace manufacturers present in the France market. The Safran Group, which is one of the leading manufacturers and providers of aircraft landing gear systems, has bagged several contracts with the Airbus Group. Liebherr Group is another major manufacturer of landing gear systems having a noteworthy presence in France. The defense expenditure of the country amounted to US$ 63.8 Bn in 2018, out of which close to 50% of the budget share was allocated for equipment manufacturing. France is the second-largest exporter of aerospace equipment globally after the US. All these factors put together bring ample opportunities for aircraft landing gear in the region.
EUROPE AIRCRAFT LANDING GEAR MARKET – SEGMENTATION
Europe Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Type
- Main
- Nose
Europe Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Aircraft Type
- Airplanes
- Helicopters
Europe Aircraft Landing Gear Market by End-User
- Commercial
- Armed Forces
Europe Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Gear Arrangement
- Tricycle
- Tandem
- Tail Wheel
Europe Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Country
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Companies Mentioned
- AAR Corp.
- Circor International, Inc.
- Collins Aerospace
- GKN Aerospace Services Limited
- Héroux-Devtek Inc.
- Liebherr Group
- Magellan Aerospace Corporation
- Safran S.A.
- Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd.
- Triumph Group Inc.
