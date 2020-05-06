Ethyl Acetate Market Size, Price, Industry Demand, Analysis, Report and Forecast (2020-2025) by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ethyl Acetate Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global ethyl acetate demand reached a volume of almost 4 million metric tons in 2019. The demand is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach a volume of 5 million metric tons by 2025.

The global ethyl acetate market is led by the Asia Pacific region, which holds a significant share in the supply market. China is the largest exporter owing to its large ethyl acetate capacity. The region is followed by North America and the European Union as the other significant regional markets. The overall market is driven by the growing demand for paints and coatings, along with adhesives owing to the active construction activities and the rising growth of the automobiles industry in the emerging economies, including China and India, among others.

In February 2019, the Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN), a leading player in the industry, assignee of the patent application titled “Homogeneous Iron Catalysts for the Conversion of Ethanol To Ethyl Acetate and Hydrogen” provided the background information presented by the inventors. The technological advancements and innovations taking place in the industry are expected to drive the industry growth further. Besides its usage as an organic solvent, ethyl acetate is commonly used in the food industry and other applications, such as inks, glues, perfumes, etc.

Market Analysis by Application:

Paints & Coating Adhesives Inks Pharmaceutical Others

The market is divided based on applications into paints and coating, adhesives, inks, and pharmaceutical industry, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of The Report:

The global ethyl acetate market is driven by the growing end-use industries, including paints and coatings and adhesives, among others. The growing construction industry, particularly in emerging economies such as China, India, and Latin America, is enhancing the market growth of the ethyl acetate market. The rising demand for printing inks is further aiding the market growth. The accelerating market for automobiles industry, especially in emerging nations, is propelling the growth of the ethyl acetate market. The increasing demand from several industries such as pharmaceuticals, inks, cosmetics, and packaging material is providing further impetus to the market growth. The inflating disposable incomes of the consumers due to globalisation and economic growth is aiding the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global ethyl acetate market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the applications and regional markets of ethyl acetate. It gives an in-depth look into the regional price trends in the global ethyl acetate market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). It analyses the global trade data, looking into the value and volume of the significant importing as well as exporting countries.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Jiangmen Handsome Chemical Development Ltd. Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co., Ltd. Eastman Chemical Company(NYSE: EMN) INEOS Group Sekab Biofuels & Chemicals AB Jinyimeng Group Co.,Ltd. Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. Solvay Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

