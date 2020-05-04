Ethosuximide Market to Record Exponenetial Growth Owing to High Demand Through COVID-19 Pandemic

Ethosuximide: Market Outlook

Ethosuximide is usually sold under its brand name Zarontin in the U.S. and Canada. It mainly used as a medication to treat absence seizures. Absence seizures is a type of general seizures. It is referred to as petit mal seizures. Absence seizures are characterized by a brief loss and return of consciousness, generally not followed by a period of lethargy. Ethosuximide can be used as a single component or with other antiseizure medications such as valproic acid. Ethosuximide is consumed orally.

There are minimal side effects noticed post consumption of ethosuximide. The common side effects include abdominal pain, loss of appetite, feeling tired and diarrhea. There are certain serious side effects which includes suicidal thoughts, lupus erythematosus, and low blood cell levels. Researches do not support the usage of ethosuxinide during pregnancy or under the age of three for babies. It belongs to the succinimide family of medications. The exact mechanism behind ethosuximide is unclear. This drug is less popular than comparable drugs. It is available in brand and generic form.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26401

Ethosuximide and its Properties:

Ethosuximide was approved for medical use in the United States in 1960. It is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines. It is the most effective and safe medicines needed in a health system. It is available as a generic medication.

Ethosuximide is considered to be the first choice drug in order to treat absence seizures in part because it lacks the idiosyncratic hepatotoxicity of the alternative anti-absence drug, valproic acid. The drug interactions within the body happens by either increasing or decreasing the levels of ethosuximide, however the combinations of valproates and it has a greater protective index than either drug alone. The consumption of ethosuximide may elevate serum phenytoin levels. The capsules are usually stored at room temperature. In order to have longer stability, the capsules should be protected from water and from sunlight.

It is marketed under the trade names Emeside and Zarontin. However, both capsule preparations were discontinued from production, leaving only generic preparations available. Emeside capsules were discontinued by their manufacturer, Laboratories for Applied Biology, in 2005. Similarly, Zarontin capsules were discontinued by Pfizer in 2007. Syrup preparations of both brands remained available. Exclusivity is the sole marketing rights granted by the FDA to a manufacturer upon the approval of a drug and may run simultaneously with a patent. Exclusivity periods can run from 180 days to seven years depending upon the circumstance of the exclusivity grant.

Global Ethosuximide Market: Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global ethosuximide market has been segmented as:

Capsules

Tablets

On the basis of function, the global ethosuximide market has been segmented as:

Seizures

Calming the brain

On the basis of grade, the global ethosuximide market has been segmented as:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/26401

On the basis of trade names, the global ethosuximide market has been segmented as:

Emeside

Zarontin

Global Ethosuximide Market: Market Participants

Pfizer Inc

AKORN

BIONPHARMA INC

HERITAGE PHARMS INC

PARKE DAVIS

Epocrates, Inc.

CHEMWERTH INC.

CATALENT PHARMA SOLUTIONS LLC

KATWIJK CHEMIE BV

ChemWerth, PDR, LLC

Opportunities for Participants in the Ethosuximide Market

Increasing demand for medicines to treat seizures is a key concern for drug manufacturers. This has led to the development of novel products such as ethosuximide in order to cater the specific needs of consumers In North America and Europe, there is a huge demand for these drugs owing to the increasing number of patients affected with seizures present in the region. The ethosuximide market is expected to grow in the upcoming year in APAC owing to the increasing adoption of several medications in China and India. While, the ethosuximide market in Latin America and MEA region are expected to have steady growth.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Get Order Copy of the Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/26401