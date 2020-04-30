Essential Oils Market: Exploring the Impact of Trends on Strategies of Key Players: Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Mane SA, Sensient Technologies Corporation and Others

The report aims to provide an overview of the Essential Oils Market with detailed market segmentation by products, applications, and geography. The global essential oils market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading essential oil market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the essential oils market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Cargill, Incorporated, dôTERRA International LLC, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Mane SA, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise

The market for essential oils is growing steadily owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies coupled with changing the lifestyle of the consumers. In addition, biofuels applications of the essential oils are opening new market opportunities. Essential oils are known for their calming and comforting effect on the nervous system and are also useful for stimulating blood circulation, which further boosts the demand for essential oils from spa & relaxation application. Likewise, high demand for natural essential oils is expected to provide a lucrative growth opportunity for the market players in the coming years. However, depletion of natural resources coupled with the limited availability of raw materials may hamper the growth of the essential oil market.

Essential oils, ethereal or volatile oils are very complex natural mixtures of lipophilic substances. They are aromatic oily liquids categorized by a strong odor and are extracted from various plant material as secondary metabolites. Essential oils are volatile, transparent and rarely colored elements and are soluble in organic solvents, having a lower density than water. These oils are used due to their essence and therapeutic properties in an extensive range of products including medicines, foods, cosmetics, etc. Essential oils are also used in aromatherapy, which is a form of alternative medicine. Essential oils are also used in personal care applications for enhancing skin, cleansing mouth, gums, & teeth and other overall hygiene.

The report analyzes factors affecting the essential oils market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the essential oils market in these regions.

