Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Aditya Birla Chemicals,DAISO Co. Ltd,FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATION,Hanwha Chemical

Epichlorohydrin is a clear, colorless liquid in its pure form. The presence of a chlorine atom and epoxide ring in the molecule allows epichlorohydrin to undergo a variety of chemical reactions with many types of compounds. Epichlorohydrin is a versatile chemical intermediate that finds its use in a wide variety of applications such as epoxy resins, textiles, ion exchange resins rubbers, and agricultural products.

It is primarily used to manufacture epoxy resins. Epoxy resins are generally produced by reacting a polyhydric phenol with an aliphatic chlorohydrin or simple aliphatic epoxide. The most familiar epoxy is obtained by condensing epichlorohydrin with bisphenol A, resulting in a basic epoxy resin molecule.

The global epichlorohydrin (ECH) market is segmented on the basis of manufacturing processes, application, and end-user. On the basis of manufacturing processes, the epichlorohydrin (ECH) market is segmented into propylene-based and glycerin-based. Based on application the global epichlorohydrin (ECH) market is divided into epoxy resins, synthetic glycerin, water treatment chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others. On the basis of end user the market is bifurcated into paints and coatings, electrical and electronics, construction, wind turbine, composites, adhesives, and others.

Some of the key players of Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market:

Aditya Birla Chemicals,DAISO Co. Ltd,FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATION,Hanwha Chemical,Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co. Ltd,KASHIMA CHEMICAL CO. LTD,Momentive Speciality Chemicals,NAMA Chemicals,Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd,Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

