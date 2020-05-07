EMEA Sealants and Adhesives Market Size 2020 | Global Industry Share, Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Forecast 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe, Middle East and Africa Sealants and Adhesives Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Europe, Middle East and Africa sealants and adhesives market reached a value of USD 21.6 billion in 2018. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The Europe, Middle East and Africa sealants and adhesives market is majorly driven by the growing automobiles and construction sectors in the region. Due to the rising industrialisation in the Middle East, the region is witnessing rapid construction of infrastructure. In 2018, Saudi Arabia announced that they will be diversifying their economic sectors, in an attempt to shift their dependency from their conventional oil economy. Due to the financial crisis in the recent years, the country has decided to expand industries like tourism and advanced manufacturing, providing further impetus to the construction industry. With the growth in the infrastructure sector, the sealants and adhesives market is also growing. The Middle East market acts as a platform for many key players to extend their reach by expanding their product portfolios. One of the key players in the Europe, Middle East and Africa sealants and adhesives market, HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL), opened its new base in Dubai in 2017, due to the rising emerging market in the region and the increased demand for adhesives.

The automotive industry is another significant application sector for sealants and adhesives, which is expected to further drive the market due to the increasing production of vehicles. Europe is among the world’s largest manufacturer and exporter of automobiles. In Europe, sealants and adhesives are used to construct lighter vehicles to reduce total emissions. Germany is a significant automobile market in the region and is also one of the largest global automotive markets. Thus, the robust automobile sector in Europe is aiding the growth of sealants and adhesives market in the region. South Africa, a significant market in Africa, is an emerging economy and is also one of the major automobile producers in the region. Thus, the country’s growing automotive sector is expected to boost the sealants and adhesives market in Africa. The increased demand for specialty equipment and accessories in South Africa is also driving the market for sealants and adhesives.

Market Analysis by Type:

Reactive Systems Solvent Based Pressure Sensitive Water Based Hot Melt Others

Adhesives can broadly be divided into reactive systems, pressure sensitive, solvent-based water-based, and hot melt, among others.

Market Analysis by End-Use:

Construction (Incl. Insulating Glass, Glazing) Consumer/DIY Assembly Transportation Others

Sealants find their end-uses in construction (incl. insulating glass, glazing), consumer/DIY, assembly, and transportation sectors, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

Germany France United Kingdom Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates

The major markets included in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region are Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Key Findings of the Report:

The EMEA sealants and adhesives market is being driven by the growth of the automobile as well as construction sectors. The rapid growth of automobile industry in Africa is key driving factor. The construction sector in Europe is also witnessing robust growth, thus, driving the market further. The increased demand for packaged products including, packaged food, courier services, etc, has propelled the growth of the market further. The renovation projects in Europe to upgrade the existing infrastructure to meet the sustainability standards is also supporting the growth of the market. The growth of major end-use sectors of the materials due to the rising middle-class population is also aiding the market growth. Another major market driver is the rapid urbanisation in the region, which has increased the applications of sealants and adhesives.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides a detailed historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for sealants and adhesives in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market for the periods, 2015-2019 and 2020-2025, according to end-use and regions of sealants and adhesives in Europe, Middle East and Africa. It gives a detailed trade analysis, covering the major exporting and importing countries by their value and volume for 2019. It also provides a detailed insight into the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends of sealants and adhesives.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA(OTCMKTS: HENKY) H.B. Fuller Company(NYSE: FUL) Arkema Inc.(OTCMKTS: ARKAY) Sika AG(OTCMKTS: SXYAY) Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS: WKCMF) Saint-Gobain S.A(OTCMKTS: CODYY) Evonik Chemicals Limited Dubai Adhesive Material Factory LLC Strongbond Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd Akkim Construction Chemicals Inc. Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

