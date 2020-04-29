ELECTROSURGICAL DEVICES MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH US$ 8,000.9 MN IN 2025 – OLYMPUS, MEDTRONIC, ETHICON, BOSTON SCIENTIFIC, B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN, CONMED, ERBE ELEKTROMEDIZIN, KIRWAN SURGICAL, BOVIE MEDICAL, PARKELL

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Electrosurgical Devices Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The Global electrosurgical devices market is expected to reach US$ 8,000.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,828.4 Mn in 2017. The electrosurgical devices market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018-2025.

The Rise of the surgical procedures have also increased the use of electrosurgical equipment to perform the surgery. Factors such as rising work pressure, stress, improper eating habits, heredity, and exposure to chemicals among others, causes chronic diseases. As per the European Cardiovascular Disease Statics in 2015, near about 85 million people in Europe and 49 million in EU were suffering with cardiovascular diseases. However, the risk factors associated with electrosurgical devices are the major concern in the electrosurgical devices market.

Global electrosurgical devices market, based on application was segmented into general surgery, gynecology, urology, gastroenterology, arthroscopy and others. In 2017, general surgery segment held the largest share of the market, by application. Moreover, the general surgery segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to the increasing number of surgeries performed in the various countries.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the electrosurgical devices market are Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS), National Cancer Institute, European Society of the Musculoskeletal Radiology, National Health Service, Center for Devices and Radiological Health, Food and Drug Administration, Public Health England, and Health Protection Agency among others.

The Argon plasma coagulation (APC) is an advanced form of electrosurgery developed to be used in the treatment tumors of the lung and esophagus. It is also a non-invasive method for helping to improve the symptoms of cancer, such as excessive bleeding and airway obstruction.

Global electrosurgical devices market, based on the product was segmented into electrosurgical generators, active electrodes, dispersive electrodes and other products. In 2017, the electrosurgical generators segment held the largest share of the market, by product. However, the active electrodes is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the limiting amount of time that a high voltage setting is used and can also eliminate concerns about capacitive coupling.

