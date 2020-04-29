Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2027

The electric vehicle battery recycling is the process of recovering and recycling the valuable metals in electric battery vehicles. The growing adoption of electric vehicles across the globe is one of the major factors driving the growth of the electric vehicle battery recycling market. The goring demand for recycled products is creating lucrative business opportunities for the companies operating in the market to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenues.

Finite metal resources and the growing popularity of zero-emission vehicles are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of the electric vehicle battery recycling market. However, the high cost of recycling the batteries and is the primary factor that might hinder the growth of the electric vehicle battery recycling market. Europe holds a significant market share. However, APAC is expected to grow at a high CAGR.

The “Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electric vehicle battery recycling industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of electric vehicle battery recycling market with detailed market segmentation by battery type, application and geography. The global electric vehicle battery recycling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric vehicle battery recycling market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the electric vehicle battery recycling market.

The global electric vehicle battery recycling market is segmented on the basis of battery type, and application. On the basis of battery type the market is segmented as Nickel metal hydride batteries, Lithium-Ion batteries, Li-Sulphur batteries. On the basis of application the market is segmented as electric cars, electric buses, energy storage systems, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global electric vehicle battery recycling market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The electric vehicle battery recycling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting electric vehicle battery recycling market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the electric vehicle battery recycling market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the electric vehicle battery recycling market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from electric vehicle battery recycling market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for electric vehicle battery recycling in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the electric vehicle battery recycling market.

The report also includes the profiles of key electric vehicle battery recycling companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Accurec Recycling GmbH

– American Manganese Inc.

– Battery Solutions, LLC

– Fortum

– GlobalTech Environmental

– Interseroh – an ALBA Group company

– LI-CYCLE CORP

– Recupyl

– SITRASA

– Umicore

