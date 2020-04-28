E-prescribing Market Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2028

Global E-prescribing Market: Overview

The market is driven by the need for an error-free prescription process and constant government efforts towards quality and the affordable healthcare system. As per World Health Organization (WHO) member states report 2019, there is less than one doctor for per thousand populace. The uneven proportion of patient-specialist further increases the need for accurate E-prescribing arrangements. Medical prescriptions are the written directions by which doctors recommend and authorize the patients for obtaining and utilizing prescription medicines and treatments. Errors in prescription can creep in due to a variety of reasons, like the drug specialist’s absence of knowledge and expertise, and miscommunication between nurses and specialists, among others.

Request Sample of E-prescribing Market Report for more Industry Insights @ CLICK HERE NOW

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global E-prescribing market include –

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

HealthFusion, Inc.

Aprima Medical Software

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

The E-prescribing Market is exceptionally competitive and comprises of a few noteworthy players. In terms of market share, very few of the real players currently dominate the market. With the rising patient awareness levels, minimization of prescription errors, the better nature of health care and cost reduction, the companies are attempting to innovate more items to continue the competition.

A report from General Medical Council (GMC), in the United Kingdom, proves that prescribing errors have been found to affect approximately 9–15% of medication orders for emergency clinic inpatients.

Likewise, different initiatives, for example, Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act and National Council for Prescription Drugs Program are upholding the use of e-prescribing system. The Asian market is expected to witness a slight uptick due to improved penetration of the e-prescribing technology.

Global E-prescribing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The independent e-prescribing system is an independent single entity system used for e-prescribing medications to patients. This system keeps running on software that demonstrations a single mode, through which specialists or doctor prescribe medications to patients on an electronic stage. Independent e-prescribing applications are cheaper and easier to introduce than integrated systems. However, independent applications might not have the majority of the usefulness you will discover in an e-prescribing module that is linked to an EMR. Independent applications may require the double entry of any clinical information. This requires extra work and dangers of extra errors increases, in this manner hindering the entire process.

Utilizations of the independent systems are gradually being phased out from the healthcare IT sector as they are being replaced by integrated ones, which are more efficient and effective. Another real reason for this trend move from remain solitary to integrated systems is the appreciate prescription considering the recorded information of a patient. The independent system does not hold authentic information of the patient and hence, sometimes follow up prescription may not be appropriate.

Get TOC of E-prescribing Market Report for more Industry Insights @ CLICK HERE NOW

Global E-prescribing Market: Geographical Analysis

Based on the region, the e-prescribing market is segmented in to five parts such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America is anticipated to dominate the e-prescribing market in coming years. United States holds the largest market share which is mostly due to the government initiatives and incentive projects to promote the E-prescribing system, and rising demand for E-prescribing system in the United States.

Which Regions Covers in the Report Study?

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

What Qualitative and Quantitative Insights in the Report?

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand chain of the market

Market valuation (revenue and/or volume)

Key trends/opportunities/challenges

Forces defining present and estimated future state of the competitive landscape

Technological developments

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

Why to Buy this Research Study?

A detailed analysis of key segments of the market

Recent developments in the market’s competitive landscape

Detailed analysis of market segments up to second or third level of segmentation

Historical, current, and projected future valuation of the market in terms of revenue and/or volume

Key business strategies adopted by influential market vendors

Outline of the regulatory framework surrounding and governing numerous aspects of the market

Growth opportunities in emerging and established markets

Recommendations to market players to stay ahead of the competition

Enquiry For Discount on the E-prescribing Market @ CLICK HERE NOW

About Us:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.