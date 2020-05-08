e-Passport Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2025

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the e-passport market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the e-passport market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the e-passport market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the e-passport market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key market players. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the e-passport market by segmenting it based on the type, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The major growth driver of the e-passport market is the growing significance of traveling across the globe, as the number of people traveling cross-country is increasing with each day. In addition, the market for e-passport will also be fuelled by the rising initiatives by various governments to automate visas and border control processes to maintain and increase security levels due to the escalating number of via application annually.

Based on type, the market is sectored into long-term and short-term. In terms of application, the market is classified into individual use and commercial use.

Key players operating in the e-passport market are 3M, M2SYs, Arjo Systems, Oberthur, Safelayer, Edaps Overseas, Atlantic Zeiser, Netrust, Multos International, ASK, Austria Card, PrimeKey, Kona I, Gemalto, Muhlbauer Group, and De La Rue, among others.

