Drywall Market Research Report 2020-2025 | Industry Size, Share, Report & Forecast | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Drywall Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global construction market is expected to reach a value of USD 15.5 trillion by 2030 which is further anticipated to bolster the global drywall market. Especially in North America, the construction industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4-5% in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

USG Corporation National Gypsum (TADAWUL: 2090) Georgia-Pacific LLC (NYSE : GP) BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) American Gypsum Company, LLC CertainTeed Corporation Chiyoda Ute Co., Ltd. (TYO: 5387) Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) Continental Building Products, Inc. PABCO Gypsum

Drywall, also known as wallboard or plasterboard, comprises gypsum (a powdery grey or white sulfate mineral) between two paperboards. In comparison with other wall materials like plaster and solid wood, gypsum boards are non-combustible, cheaper and lighter. As a result, drywall is popular across the United States for constructing interior walls and ceilings of houses. Due to its lightweight and fire-resistant property, drywall adheres to specific construction requirements for building shopping complexes and hotels. Recently, educational institutes and hotels incorporate drywall in their premises as it provides soundproof facility along with durability. On the other hand, it is used in the residential sector to improve the aesthetic appeal and manage interior temperature through thermal insulation. They are also in demand due to their flexibility in creating and dividing spaces which enables quick and seamless interior customization options.

The rapid GDP growth in developing markets, such as Brazil, Mexico, Thailand, India and Indonesia, has led the construction industry to flourish which is one of the major growth-inducing factors of the market. In India, various policy initiatives are further increasing housing projects which, in turn, is providing a thrust to the drywall market. Some of them include the Benami Transactions Act and the Real Estate Act 2016. Moreover, the rising construction of commercial buildings and hotels on account of mounting tourist influx in numerous countries has increased the requirement for ceiling panels for aesthetic purposes. Progress in technology has also aided in computerizing different designs and offering tailor-made solutions to consumers according to their requirement.

Market Breakup by Types:

Regular Water Resistant Fire Resistant Type X Type C Molud Resistant Others

The drywall market is divided on the basis of types into a regular, water resistant, fire resistant (Type X and Type C) and mould resistant.

Market Breakup by Applications:

Residential Commercial

Drywall is extensively used in the building industry across the commercial and residential sectors.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific LATAM

Middle East and AfricaRegion-wise, the market is segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Prefabricated structures, which incorporate drywall, are widely being preferred in commercial applications since they offer flexibility of changing workspace configuration whilst providing colour retention to surfaces and maximum stability. Rising focus on incorporating sustainable green building materials which reduce overall expenses is also contributing to the market growth. Ongoing and upcoming reconstruction and remodelling projects in the building industry are anticipated to further propel the demand for drywall across the world. Increasing government spending in confluence with emphasis on the delivery of affordable housing is fueling the growth of the drywall market in GCC countries. As a result of various government initiatives in India like flexible housing loans, the development of Smart Cities and investment in urban infrastructure development, residential construction is expected to witness strong growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The report by Expert Market Research offers the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) price trends of the drywall market. It also provides the market for different types and applications of drywall for the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted period (2020-2025). The report gives insights regarding the trade analysis of the market which includes value and volume data for both exporting and importing countries in 2019. It gives an intricate analysis of the market for types and applications of gypsum (feedstock) during the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted period (2020-2025). It includes price analysis of the regional market for gypsum for the period 2015-2019 and 2020-2025.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

