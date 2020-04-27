Driving Innovation: The VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030



VoLTE (Voice over LTE) technology allows a voice call to be placed over an LTE network, enabling mobile operators to reduce reliance on legacy circuit-switched networks. Powered by IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) architecture, VoLTE brings a host of benefits to operators ranging from the ability to refarm legacy 2G and 3G spectrum to offering their subscribers a differentiated service experience through capabilities such as HD voice and video telephony.

First deployed by South Korean operators in 2012, VoLTE is continuing to gain momentum globally. As of Q2’2018, more than 140 mobile operators have commercially launched VoLTE services, and several roaming and interoperability agreements are already in place.

Estimates that VoLTE service revenue will grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% between 2018 and 2021. By the end of 2021, VoLTE subscriptions will account for more than $280 Billion in annual service revenue. Although traditional voice services will constitute a major proportion of this figure, more than 16% of the revenue will be driven by voice based IoT applications, video calling and supplementary services.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1714436

The “VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the VoLTE ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, applications, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, mobile operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for VoLTE-capable device shipments, subscriptions, service revenue and infrastructure investments from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts cover 14 submarkets and 6 regions.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

Key Findings:

The report has the following key findings:

By 2021, SNS Telecom & IT estimates that VoLTE subscriptions will account for over $280 Billion in annual service revenue, as mobile operators remain committed to VoLTE as the long term solution to secure a fully native IP-based telephony experience.

Besides smartphones, VoLTE technology is increasingly being integrated into other devices including feature phones, IoT modules and wearables such as smart watches.

In certain technically advanced markets, mobile operators have already begun the process of switching off their legacy circuit switched 2G and 3G networks, as voice traffic transitions to VoLTE networks.

Nearly all VoLTE operators are integrating their VoLTE services with Wi-Fi calling in a bid to offer voice services in areas where their licensed spectrum coverage is limited.

The VoLTE infrastructure vendor arena is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as the merger of Sonus Networks and GENBAND to form Ribbon Communications, Cisco’s acquisition of BroadSoft, and Metaswitch Networks’ acquisition of OpenCloud to offer a pure-play software VoLTE solution.

Topics Covered:

The report covers the following topics:

VoLTE ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

VoLTE infrastructure, devices, roaming and interconnection technology

Case studies of over 20 commercial VoLTE deployments

OTT mobile voice and video services

Complimentary technologies including Wi-Fi calling, RCS and WebRTC

Vertical market opportunities including voice based IoT applications and MCPTT (Mission Critical Push-to-Talk) voice services

VoLTE services over MVNO networks

Service assurance platforms for VoLTE

Regulatory landscape, collaborative initiatives and standardization

Industry roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of more than 100 leading ecosystem players including device OEMs, VoLTE solution providers and mobile operators

Strategic recommendations for VoLTE solution providers and mobile operators

Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation:

VoLTE subscription, service revenue, device and infrastructure revenue forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

VoLTE-Capable Devices

Handsets

Smartphones & Phablets

Feature Phones

Smartwatches & Wearables

Tablets, CPEs & Other Devices

IoT Modules

VoLTE Subscriptions & Services

Voice Telephony

Video & Supplementary Services

Voice Based IoT Applications

VoLTE Infrastructure

CSCF (Call Session Control Function) Servers

SBCs (Session Border Controllers)

VoLTE Application Servers

Other IMS Elements (HSS, BGCF, MGCF & MRF)

VoLTE-Capable Policy Control Solutions

Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Key Questions Answered:

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the VoLTE opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2021 and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?

How will VoLTE-capable device shipments grow over time?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

How can VoLTE help operators in reducing the flow of voice subscribers to OTT application providers?

What are the prospects of Wi-Fi calling, RCS and WebRTC?

What much will operators invest in VoLTE service assurance solutions?

How can mobile operators and MVNOs capitalize on VoLTE to drive revenue growth?

How can VoLTE help operators in refarming their 2G and 3G spectrum assets?

What is the status of international roaming and VoLTE-to-VoLTE interconnection agreements?

What strategies should VoLTE solution providers and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1714436

List of Companies Mentioned:

The following companies and organizations have been reviewed, discussed or mentioned in the report:

3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)

Accedian Networks

Affirmed Networks

AIS (Advanced Info Service)

Alepo

Alpha Networks

Alphabet

Altair Semiconductor

Altran

Amdocs

Anite

Anritsu Corporation

Apple

Aptilo Networks

ARIB (Association of Radio Industries and Businesses, Japan)

Aricent

ARM Holdings

Ascom

Astellia

ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer)

AT&T

ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions, United States)

BBK Electronics Corporation

BICS

BOOM! Mobile

Broadcom

BroadSoft

BT Group

CCN (Cirrus Core Networks)

CCSA (China Communications Standards Association)

Cellwize Wireless Technologies

CENX

CEVA

China Mobile

China Mobile Hong Kong

Cirpack

Cisco Systems

Continual (CellMining)

D2 Technologies

Dell Technologies

Dialogic

DigiTalk

DigitalRoute

D-Link Corporation

DT (Deutsche Telekom)

DTAC (Total Access Communication)

Du (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company)

Ecrio

EE

ELUON Corporation

Empirix

Ericsson

Etisalat

ETRI (Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, South Korea)

ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)

EXFO

F5 Networks

Federos

Foxconn Technology Group

Fraunhofer IIS (Institute for Integrated Circuits)

Fujitsu

GCT Semiconductor

Gemalto

GENBAND

Gigamon

GL Communications

Google

GSMA

Hitachi

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Hrvatski Telekom

HTC Corporation

Huawei

iBasis

IBM Corporation

IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)

Imagination Technologies

IMSWorkX

InfoVista

Intel Corporation

InterDigital

Interop Technologies

Iskratel

Italtel

ITU (International Telecommunications Union)

Ixia

Jibe Mobile

KDDI Corporation

Keysight Technologies

Kineto Wireless

KISDI (Korea Information Society Development Institute)

KPN

KT Corporation

Lenovo

LG Electronics

LG Uplus

Mavenir Systems

Meeami Technologies

Metaswitch Networks

MetroPCS Communications

Mobileum

Motorola Mobility

Mushroom Networks

MYCOM OSI

Napatech

NEC Corporation

NetComm Wireless

Netcracker Technology

NETGEAR

NETSCOUT Systems

Newfield Wireless

NewNet Mobile Communications

Nexus Telecom

Nokia Networks

NTT DoCoMo

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Software

OpenCloud

Openet

OPPO

Optiva

Oracle Communications

Oracle Corporation

Orange

Orange Romania

Polystar

Proximus Group

Qualcomm

Quortus

RADCOM

Radisys Corporation

Reliance Industries

Reliance Jio Infocomm

Ribbon Communications

Rogers Communications

Rohde & Schwarz

Samsung Electronics

Sandvine

Sansay

Sequans Communications

Sharp Corporation

Sierra Wireless

SIGOS

Singtel

SK Telecom

Skype

SmarTone

SoftBank Group

Softil

Sonus Networks

Sony Corporation

Sony Mobile Communications

Spirent Communications

SPIRIT DSP

Spreadtrum Communications

Sprint Corporation

Summit Tech

Swisscom

Syniverse Technologies

SysMech

Systemics Group

Telecom Italia Group

Telefónica Germany (O2)

Telefónica Group

Telefónica UK (O2)

Telenor Group

Telit Communications

Telstra

Three Hong Kong

TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)

TIM Brasil

T-Mobile Czech Republic

T-Mobile Poland

T-Mobile USA

TNS (Transaction Network Services)

TSDSI (Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India)

TTA (Telecommunications Technology Association of Korea)

TTC (Telecommunication Technology Committee, Japan)

Verizon Communications

Viavi Solutions

Vivo

VMware

Vodafone Czech Republic

Vodafone Germany

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Hutchison Australia

Vodafone India

Vodafone Italy

Vodafone Netherlands

Vodafone Portugal

Vodafone Romania

Vodafone Spain

Vodafone Turkey

Vodafone UK

VoiceAge Corporation

Voipfuture

W3C (World Wide Web Consortium)

WBA (Wireless Broadband Alliance)

Wi-Fi Alliance

WIT Software

Xiaomi

x-Mobility

ZTE

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/